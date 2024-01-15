en English
Denmark

Viktor Axelsen Withdraws from Indian Open Due to Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Viktor Axelsen Withdraws from Indian Open Due to Injury

In a jolting announcement, Denmark’s world No.1 badminton player, Viktor Axelsen, has withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Open, citing an injury as the cause. Axelsen’s decision arrived in the aftermath of his participation in the Malaysian Open, where he demonstrated an impressive run, reaching the semi-finals before bowing out to China’s Shi Yuqi.

From Winning Streaks to Injury Setbacks

Axelsen’s decision to pull out of the Indian Open stems from a physical setback, which he began experiencing following his match with Shi Yuqi. He reported that he had been confined to his bed after the match, indicating a possible severe injury. The extent of his condition remains unclear until a series of medical tests are conducted as per the advice from the medical team in Malaysia.

Disappointment Over Missing the Indian Open

The news of Axelsen’s withdrawal was broken to his fans via social media. His post conveyed his deep disappointment, especially given his affinity for the Indian Open and the enthusiasm he harbors for playing in front of Indian fans. His absence from the competition will undoubtedly be a significant loss, both for the player and his legion of fans in India.

Future Course of Action

As of now, Axelsen’s future course of action is guided by his medical team’s advice. The badminton star is scheduled to undergo a series of tests to determine the severity of his injury. The results of these tests will provide a clearer picture of his recovery timeline, which will undoubtedly affect his future participation in competitions. The Indian Open, which Axelsen will miss, is all set to kick off in New Delhi, leaving fans and competitors alike to grapple with his glaring absence.

Denmark Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

