Viking Raiders’ Erik and Valhalla Embrace Stem Cell Therapy

WWE Superstars Erik and Valhalla, the beloved members of the Viking Raiders faction, have taken a significant step towards recovery and wellness. The couple recently visited the Ways2Well clinic in Austin, Texas, to undergo their first stem cell therapy treatments. This move aligns with a growing trend among professional athletes who are turning to stem cell therapy for treating and preventing various health conditions.

A New Dawn in Sports Medicine

Stem cell therapy is a revolutionary approach in sports medicine, offering a potential solution for athletes to heal from injuries and prevent future complications. It’s no surprise that Erik, a veteran wrestler who has spent more than two decades in the wrestling ring, sought this form of treatment. The 39-year-old Superstar is currently recovering from neck fusion surgery, a consequence of the physical toll wrestling has taken on his body. His last wrestling match was in September 2021, and fans eagerly await news of his return date, which is yet to be decided.

Choosing Ways2Well Clinic

One of the reasons Erik and Valhalla chose the Ways2Well clinic was its ethical sourcing of stem cells. The clinic uses amniotic donor stem cells obtained during scheduled C-sections, ensuring the process is ethically sound and does not harm the donor. Valhalla, who has also been on a hiatus from wrestling since July 2021, joined her husband in the treatment session. The couple, who married in December 2018 and are parents to a son, expressed their appreciation for the clinic staff’s professionalism and warm treatment.

The Road Ahead for the Viking Raiders

Other wrestling stars, including Kevin Nash and Finn Balor, have previously undergone stem cell therapies, reporting positive outcomes. This gives hope to Erik and Valhalla’s fans, who are waiting for their anticipated return to WWE. However, as of now, there are no specific storylines planned for their comeback. Nevertheless, their first step towards recovery with stem cell therapy marks a significant moment, not just for them, but also for the evolving landscape of sports medicine.