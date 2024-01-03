en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Viking Raiders’ Erik and Valhalla Embrace Stem Cell Therapy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Viking Raiders’ Erik and Valhalla Embrace Stem Cell Therapy

WWE Superstars Erik and Valhalla, the beloved members of the Viking Raiders faction, have taken a significant step towards recovery and wellness. The couple recently visited the Ways2Well clinic in Austin, Texas, to undergo their first stem cell therapy treatments. This move aligns with a growing trend among professional athletes who are turning to stem cell therapy for treating and preventing various health conditions.

A New Dawn in Sports Medicine

Stem cell therapy is a revolutionary approach in sports medicine, offering a potential solution for athletes to heal from injuries and prevent future complications. It’s no surprise that Erik, a veteran wrestler who has spent more than two decades in the wrestling ring, sought this form of treatment. The 39-year-old Superstar is currently recovering from neck fusion surgery, a consequence of the physical toll wrestling has taken on his body. His last wrestling match was in September 2021, and fans eagerly await news of his return date, which is yet to be decided.

Choosing Ways2Well Clinic

One of the reasons Erik and Valhalla chose the Ways2Well clinic was its ethical sourcing of stem cells. The clinic uses amniotic donor stem cells obtained during scheduled C-sections, ensuring the process is ethically sound and does not harm the donor. Valhalla, who has also been on a hiatus from wrestling since July 2021, joined her husband in the treatment session. The couple, who married in December 2018 and are parents to a son, expressed their appreciation for the clinic staff’s professionalism and warm treatment.

The Road Ahead for the Viking Raiders

Other wrestling stars, including Kevin Nash and Finn Balor, have previously undergone stem cell therapies, reporting positive outcomes. This gives hope to Erik and Valhalla’s fans, who are waiting for their anticipated return to WWE. However, as of now, there are no specific storylines planned for their comeback. Nevertheless, their first step towards recovery with stem cell therapy marks a significant moment, not just for them, but also for the evolving landscape of sports medicine.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Swimmers Protest Over Poor Water Quality at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pool

By Dil Bar Irshad

ACSM Reveals Top Fitness Trends for 2024: Wearable Tech, Worksite Health, and Fitness for Older Adults

By Rafia Tasleem

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Blood Donation at KGMU Camp

By Rafia Tasleem

Lake Bemidji State Park's First Day Hike: A Symbolic Start to 2024 ...
@Health · 51 seconds
Lake Bemidji State Park's First Day Hike: A Symbolic Start to 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria

By Mazhar Abbas

Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia’s First Baby of 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs

By Shivani Chauhan

California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
EU’s SCCS Raises Concerns over Safety of Fullerenes in Cosmetics

By Mahnoor Jehangir

EU's SCCS Raises Concerns over Safety of Fullerenes in Cosmetics
Latest Headlines
World News
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
24 seconds
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
28 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
36 seconds
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
39 seconds
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
40 seconds
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
40 seconds
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
Young Speedway Racer Finn Reed Claims First Under-21 Solo New Zealand Title
40 seconds
Young Speedway Racer Finn Reed Claims First Under-21 Solo New Zealand Title
Swimmers Protest Over Poor Water Quality at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pool
41 seconds
Swimmers Protest Over Poor Water Quality at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pool
Yogi Adityanath Counters Caste Census Demand, Highlights Government's Achievements
44 seconds
Yogi Adityanath Counters Caste Census Demand, Highlights Government's Achievements
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app