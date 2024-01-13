Vijayveer Sidhu Secures Olympic Quota with Silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers

Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu has carved his name in the annals of the sport by securing a quota for the Paris Olympics, following a silver-medal victory in the men’s 25m rapid-fire event at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers. The 21-year-old, a team bronze-medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, has proven his mettle by reaching the final with an impressive score of 577.

Securing the Olympic Quota

Adding to the roster of Indian shooters for the Paris Games, Sidhu has joined the ranks of Anish Bhanwala, who had previously secured his berth with a bronze at the Asian Championship in Korea. Sidhu claimed his silver after shooting a score of 28 in the elimination round, finishing second to gold-medalist Nikita Chiryukin of Kazakhstan, who scored 32.

Indian Shooting’s Historic Moment

This triumph marks a monumental moment for Indian shooting. For the first time, it appears India will have two representatives in rapid-fire shooting at the Olympics, recalling Vijay Kumar’s silver at the 2012 London Games. Sidhu’s achievement is not just personal, but also indicative of the increasing prowess of Indian shooting on the global stage.

India’s Strong Showing at the Qualifiers

India’s performance at the qualifiers has shown considerable promise. The country has accrued a total of four Paris Olympics quotas in Jakarta, with other winners including Esha Singh, Varun Tomar, and Rhythm Sangwan. In terms of the overall medal tally, India leads with 12 gold, 10 silver, and eight bronze medals, surpassing China which has seven golds. Furthering the country’s success, Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey clinched silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 50m rifle 3P individual final. The country’s strong performance indicates a promising outlook for the shooting contingent at the upcoming Paris Games.