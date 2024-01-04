Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window

As the mid-season transfer window looms, Vihiga Queens, the reigning leaders of the Kenya Women’s Premier League, are looking to bolster their team. The team’s head coach, Boniface NyamuNyamu, has identified the need to strengthen key positions, namely goalkeeping and striking, to ensure their ongoing dominance in Kenyan women’s football.

Scouting Talent for a Stronger Team

NyamuNyamu acknowledges that the loss of key players has affected the team’s recent performance. To rectify this, Vihiga Queens are actively scouting talent from schools, including both primary and secondary levels. This move is a testament to the team’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent, and their belief in the potential of young Kenyan players. The recruitment drive is aligned with the team’s ambition not just to excel in the domestic league, but also to make a mark in regional and continental tournaments.

The Challenge of Complacency

Despite their impressive track record as four-time WPL champions, NyamuNyamu warns against complacency. He insists that continued success requires constant improvement and adaptation. The upcoming match against the second-placed Ulinzi Starlets is a significant one for the Vihiga Queens, and NyamuNyamu is expecting a robust performance from his team.

Transfer Window Opportunity

The upcoming transfer window, open from January 8 to February 8, presents an opportunity for Vihiga Queens to implement these strategic changes. The decisions made during this period could greatly influence the team’s performance in the latter half of the season, and set the stage for their ambitions in the regional and continental arena.

In contrast, Gaspo Women’s head coach, James Ondeng, is eyeing replacements for six to eight players to improve their team’s performance in the league. The team has had a challenging season so far, with six losses in their last eight matches. Ondeng is determined to guide the team up the league standings and evade the threat of relegation.