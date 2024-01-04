en English
Kenya

Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window

As the mid-season transfer window looms, Vihiga Queens, the reigning leaders of the Kenya Women’s Premier League, are looking to bolster their team. The team’s head coach, Boniface NyamuNyamu, has identified the need to strengthen key positions, namely goalkeeping and striking, to ensure their ongoing dominance in Kenyan women’s football.

Scouting Talent for a Stronger Team

NyamuNyamu acknowledges that the loss of key players has affected the team’s recent performance. To rectify this, Vihiga Queens are actively scouting talent from schools, including both primary and secondary levels. This move is a testament to the team’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent, and their belief in the potential of young Kenyan players. The recruitment drive is aligned with the team’s ambition not just to excel in the domestic league, but also to make a mark in regional and continental tournaments.

The Challenge of Complacency

Despite their impressive track record as four-time WPL champions, NyamuNyamu warns against complacency. He insists that continued success requires constant improvement and adaptation. The upcoming match against the second-placed Ulinzi Starlets is a significant one for the Vihiga Queens, and NyamuNyamu is expecting a robust performance from his team.

Transfer Window Opportunity

The upcoming transfer window, open from January 8 to February 8, presents an opportunity for Vihiga Queens to implement these strategic changes. The decisions made during this period could greatly influence the team’s performance in the latter half of the season, and set the stage for their ambitions in the regional and continental arena.

In contrast, Gaspo Women’s head coach, James Ondeng, is eyeing replacements for six to eight players to improve their team’s performance in the league. The team has had a challenging season so far, with six losses in their last eight matches. Ondeng is determined to guide the team up the league standings and evade the threat of relegation.

Kenya Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

