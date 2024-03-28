Vihiga FKF County League Faces Boycott Over Lack of Incentives and High Costs

Recent developments in Vihiga County's football scene have sparked considerable debate among local teams, with some threatening to exit the FKF County League amidst concerns over its cost-effectiveness and the absence of tangible rewards. Original FC and Kima United have voiced their frustrations, citing the financial strain and lack of motivation due to insufficient recognition and rewards for top-performing teams. In contrast, Vihiga County FKF branch Secretary Michael Senelwa defends the league, urging teams to recalibrate their expectations and focus on long-term benefits such as talent development and team branding.

Advertisment

The Heart of the Discontent

Original FC and Kima United have highlighted the financial and operational challenges faced by clubs participating in the Vihiga FKF County League. According to Victor Osanya, Captain of Original FC, the investments made by teams in terms of registration fees, referee payments, and logistical expenses are not matched by any form of reward or recognition, even for those finishing at the top. This sentiment was echoed by Kima United's coach, Joe Osiru, who described the league as 'wasteful' and suggested that their resources could be better utilized in tournaments offering more substantial returns.

Defending the League's Value

Advertisment

In defense of the league, Michael Senelwa outlined a broader perspective, encouraging clubs to consider the league as a platform for growth rather than immediate financial gain. He argued that the league offers invaluable exposure for players and a pathway for coaches to gain experience and enhance their management skills. Senelwa also pointed to the success stories of teams that have used the league as a stepping stone to higher competitions, emphasizing the potential for clubs to attract partners through effective branding and strategic planning.

Looking Ahead

Despite the controversy, the Vihiga County FKF branch remains optimistic about the league's future, with 11 teams already registered for the upcoming season. Senelwa is confident that once the final team signs up, the fixtures can be drawn, and the league can proceed as planned. The ongoing debate underscores the challenges and complexities of managing local sports leagues, particularly in regions lacking substantial sponsorship and financial support. It highlights the need for a collaborative approach to ensure the sustainability and success of grassroots football initiatives.