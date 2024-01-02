en English
Asia

Vietnam’s Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Pham Tuan Hai, the star striker of Vietnam’s football team, is poised to make a significant impact in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The 23-year-old, who plays for Hanoi FC, has become a prominent figure in Southeast Asian football since his standout performance in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter-finals.

Rising Star on the International Stage

Hai’s journey to international recognition began with the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where he made four starts and scored his first international goal against Afghanistan. Since then, his performances have only enhanced his stature as a rising star and a vital asset to the Vietnam national team. His recent achievements include matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal total in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage, further cementing his burgeoning reputation.

A Strong Contender for the 2023 Vietnam Golden Ball

Out of five strikers shortlisted for the national team, Hai stands out, making him a strong contender for the 2023 Vietnam Golden Ball award. This recognition is a testament not only to his individual skills and contributions but also to his influence and impact on his teammates and the overall performance of the team.

Preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

The Vietnamese national team is continuing its training in Hanoi until January 5, after which they will head to Qatar for the Asian Cup. Their schedule includes a friendly against Kyrgyzstan, followed by their group stage opener against Japan. Additonally, Filip Nguyen, who recently became a Vietnamese citizen, is highlighted as one of the country’s most valuable players according to Transfermarkt. As the tournament approaches, the anticipation around Hai’s performance and the influence he will wield on Vietnam’s journey is building.

Asia Sports Vietnam
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

