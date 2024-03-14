Vietnamese Swimming Legend Nguyen Thi Anh Vien Dives into Red River Experience

On March 11, 2024, Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, Vietnam's most decorated swimmer, took a remarkable dip into the Red River, marking her first river swimming endeavor. Accompanied by a specialized open-water swimming club, Vien embarked on this new journey under the iconic Long Bien and Chuong Duong Bridges in Hanoi. Despite her vast experience in pool swimming, the river's cold temperatures and unique conditions posed a new challenge for her, necessitating guidance from club members on gear usage and navigation.

Breaking Free from the Chlorine

Vien's transition from the chlorinated confines of a swimming pool to the open waters of the Red River was not just a physical challenge but also a refreshing change. After 18 years of competitive swimming, the river offered her a taste of freedom and a break from the monotony of pool training. Nguyen Ngoc Khanh, the club's founder, noted how quickly Vien adapted to the river's conditions, showcasing her unparalleled swimming technique and speed outside the familiar lanes of a swimming pool.

A Legacy in the Waters

Throughout her decade-long career, Vien dominated the Southeast Asian swimming scene, accumulating an impressive haul of 25 SEA Games gold medals, along with international accolades including a Youth Olympic gold and two Asian Games bronze medals. Her journey from a competitive swimmer to a swimming instructor and media channel owner has been marked by her commitment to promoting swimming and drowning prevention. Vien's venture into river swimming underscores her undiminished passion for the sport and her willingness to explore new horizons.

Embracing the River's Challenge

The idea to invite Vien for a river swimming experience stemmed from a club member's proposal in January 2024. A month later, arrangements were made, and Vien eagerly accepted the invitation, eager to experience swimming in a river for the first time. The Red River's clarity and cleanliness, contrasted with her expectations and previous experiences in southern Vietnam, providing a pleasant surprise and a safe environment for her to explore open-water swimming. This endeavor not only highlights Vien's adventurous spirit but also draws attention to the potential of river swimming as an engaging sport and recreational activity.

This foray into river swimming by Nguyen Thi Anh Vien not only adds an interesting chapter to her illustrious swimming career but also serves as an inspiration for swimmers and sports enthusiasts. By stepping out of her comfort zone and embracing the challenges of the Red River, Vien has demonstrated that the spirit of exploration and passion for swimming knows no bounds. As she continues to share her experiences and knowledge, we are reminded of the endless possibilities that await when we dare to venture into uncharted waters.