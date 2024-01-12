en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup

The Vietnamese national football team is gearing up for the 2023 Asian Cup under the firm guidance of coach Philippe Troussier, with striker Nguyen Cong Phuong expressing admiration for the coach’s intense and passionate approach. Phuong, who has played under various coaches around the world, finds Troussier’s fiery demeanor distinctively fierce and motivating, a trait that earned the coach the nickname ‘Red Devil’ during his successful tenure with Japan in the early 2000s.

Troussier’s Impact on the Vietnamese Team

Under Troussier’s leadership, the Vietnamese team has shifted towards a more possession-based play style. This change has yielded mixed results, with the team securing wins against similarly skilled opponents but faltering against stronger teams. Nevertheless, the Vietnamese team continues to exhibit an unyielding spirit, demonstrated in their recent friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

The Road to the 2023 Asian Cup

As the 2023 Asian Cup draws near, the Vietnamese team is set to face a formidable opponent in Japan. Despite the challenge, the team remains determined to compete, learn, and advance as far as possible in the tournament. This determination is echoed by Vietnamese midfielder Bui Hoang Viet Anh, who emphasizes the team’s preparation and mindset for the upcoming match.

Player Selection and Challenges

The 26-man squad for the Asian Cup has been finalized, with Troussier prioritizing in-form players who have regular playing time. This approach, however, has led to Phuong, who had a challenging season at Yokohama FC, being left out of the squad. Phuong, nonetheless, remains committed to earning his place on the field with Yokohama FC in J-League 2. Additionally, the team welcomes back defender Do Duy Manh, who has recovered from injury and returned to high-intensity training.

The Vietnamese team continues its preparations for the Asian Cup, undeterred by challenges, and motivated by a shared vision of success. Their next matches will see them facing off against Indonesia and Iraq in the group stages of the tournament.

0
Football Sports Vietnam
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
22 mins ago
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
In a heart-stopping encounter, Deportivo Alavés clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sevilla in a pivotal clash in the Spanish league. The Friday night match saw Alavés’ Nahuel Tenaglia open the scoring with a well-placed header from a corner at the 26-minute mark. Kike García extended the lead for Alavés with a deflected shot that
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
1 hour ago
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
1 hour ago
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
28 mins ago
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
39 mins ago
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
49 mins ago
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
Latest Headlines
World News
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
8 seconds
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
49 seconds
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
3 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
5 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
5 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
6 mins
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
6 mins
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
7 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
9 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app