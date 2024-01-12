Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup

The Vietnamese national football team is gearing up for the 2023 Asian Cup under the firm guidance of coach Philippe Troussier, with striker Nguyen Cong Phuong expressing admiration for the coach’s intense and passionate approach. Phuong, who has played under various coaches around the world, finds Troussier’s fiery demeanor distinctively fierce and motivating, a trait that earned the coach the nickname ‘Red Devil’ during his successful tenure with Japan in the early 2000s.

Troussier’s Impact on the Vietnamese Team

Under Troussier’s leadership, the Vietnamese team has shifted towards a more possession-based play style. This change has yielded mixed results, with the team securing wins against similarly skilled opponents but faltering against stronger teams. Nevertheless, the Vietnamese team continues to exhibit an unyielding spirit, demonstrated in their recent friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

The Road to the 2023 Asian Cup

As the 2023 Asian Cup draws near, the Vietnamese team is set to face a formidable opponent in Japan. Despite the challenge, the team remains determined to compete, learn, and advance as far as possible in the tournament. This determination is echoed by Vietnamese midfielder Bui Hoang Viet Anh, who emphasizes the team’s preparation and mindset for the upcoming match.

Player Selection and Challenges

The 26-man squad for the Asian Cup has been finalized, with Troussier prioritizing in-form players who have regular playing time. This approach, however, has led to Phuong, who had a challenging season at Yokohama FC, being left out of the squad. Phuong, nonetheless, remains committed to earning his place on the field with Yokohama FC in J-League 2. Additionally, the team welcomes back defender Do Duy Manh, who has recovered from injury and returned to high-intensity training.

The Vietnamese team continues its preparations for the Asian Cup, undeterred by challenges, and motivated by a shared vision of success. Their next matches will see them facing off against Indonesia and Iraq in the group stages of the tournament.