Vietnam Terminates Coach Troussier's Contract After Crushing Defeat by Indonesia

Following a disheartening 0-3 loss to Indonesia at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Philippe Troussier agreed to part ways, ending his tenure as the head coach of Vietnam's national football team. This decision was made late Tuesday night, March 26, 2024, after an urgent meeting that resulted from Vietnam's diminishing hopes for the 2026 World Cup qualification.

Immediate Action Post-Defeat

In a swift response to the dire performance against Indonesia, VFF convened with Troussier to evaluate the coaching situation. Despite a contract running until July 2026, both parties recognized the need for immediate restructuring within the team, leading to an agreement to terminate the contract. This arrangement includes a severance package for Troussier, approximately three months' worth of his salary, as a gesture of support from VFF.

Troussier's Tenure and Challenges

Appointed in March 2023, Troussier's mission was to guide Vietnam to the third qualification round of the 2026 World Cup. Despite his extensive experience and previous successes, notably with Japan, his tenure was marked by struggles, including failing to advance past the group stage in the 2023 Asian Cup and only securing a bronze at the SEA Games. His final match, a critical loss to Indonesia, underscored the urgent need for change, culminating in his departure.

Looking Ahead for Vietnam Football

With Troussier's exit, Vietnam's football strategy faces a crucial turning point. The federation's decision underscores a commitment to revitalize the national team's performance and morale. As Vietnam still has theoretical chances in the remaining qualifiers, the focus now shifts to how the team can regroup and approach future challenges under new guidance.

This pivotal moment in Vietnamese football not only marks the end of Troussier's chapter but also sets the stage for a new direction. The federation, players, and fans alike are now looking forward to embracing change, with high hopes for rejuvenation and success in the international arena.