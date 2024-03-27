Vietnam Soccer Star Quang Hai's Lavish Wedding: A Celebration Beyond the Field

Vietnam's celebrated football player, Quang Hai, and digital influencer Chu Thanh Huyen are set to tie the knot in a grand wedding that has captured the nation's attention. Scheduled for March 28, 2024, in Hai's hometown of Dong Anh, Hanoi, the event promises an extraordinary celebration with a guest list surpassing 1,200 attendees, showcasing the couple's popularity and the grandeur of their love story.

A Wedding of Grand Proportions

The initial celebration is to be held on a soccer field, transformed into a wedding venue with a marquee installed by Hai's family on March 23. The venue, adorned with fresh flowers, reflects the couple's unique story and their journey from a secretive relationship to a public declaration of love. Following this, a secondary celebration is scheduled for April 6 at the JW Marriott in Nam Tu Liem district, a location renowned for hosting dignitaries, adding a touch of prestige to their nuptials.

Dress Code and Guest Instructions

Guests attending the April 6 celebration at JW Marriott are advised to follow a dress palette of navy, beige, and gray, steering clear of black, white, pastel pink, and pastel blue. This meticulous attention to detail signifies the couple's desire for a harmonious and visually cohesive celebration. The wedding festivities will commence at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner and an after-party, ensuring a memorable evening for all attendees.

Celebrating Achievements and Love

Quang Hai, at 27, has made significant strides in his football career, earning accolades such as the gold medal at the SEA Games 2019 and triumphs in the AFF Cup 2018. His partner, Huyen, has carved out her niche as a digital influencer and entrepreneur, amassing a substantial following. Their relationship, which began in 2021, has been marked by privacy and a deep connection, culminating in this grand celebration of their union.

As Quang Hai and Chu Thanh Huyen prepare to embark on a new chapter together, their wedding is not just a testament to their love but also a reflection of their journey, achievements, and the impact they have on their fans and followers. The grandeur of their wedding celebrations illustrates the blending of two worlds - sports and digital influence - creating a storybook event that transcends the boundaries of traditional ceremonies and captures the hearts of many.