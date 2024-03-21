Vietnam Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam Teams Up with Japanese Therapist for Injury Comeback

Vietnamese football star Dang Van Lam has embarked on a crucial rehabilitation journey with Japanese therapist Ryo Asano, aiming for a swift return to the pitch after an Achilles tendon injury. Lam, who suffered the setback during a V-League match on December 27, 2023, has completed his rehabilitation exercises in Vietnam under Asano's guidance, a move that underscores the significance of advanced physical therapy in sports injury recovery.

Early Intervention and Professional Guidance

The collaboration between Lam and Asano began shortly after the goalkeeper's injury, which prevented him from participating in the 2023 Asian Cup. Recognizing the critical nature of his injury, Lam and his girlfriend Yen Xuan traveled to Singapore for initial treatment in January. However, the decision to work with Asano, known for his expertise in rehabilitating athletes and improving their physical capabilities beyond just recovery, has been pivotal. Lam's dedication to his rehabilitation process, alongside Asano's tailored exercises, has not only enhanced his recovery but also improved other physical aspects crucial for his goalkeeping role.

The Impact of Absence on Team Performance

Since Lam's absence, his club, Binh Dinh FC, has struggled to maintain their defensive solidity, managing only one win alongside two draws and a loss in the V-League. The team's performance without their star goalkeeper highlights the significant impact Lam has on their defensive organization and overall results. Meanwhile, the Vietnam national team has had to rely on Nguyen Filip as Lam's replacement during the 2023 Asian Cup, where Filip showed promising form. As the national team prepares for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia, there is hope that Filip's performance can help compensate for Lam's absence.

Anticipation for a Strong Comeback

Looking forward, Dang Van Lam is expected to make his return to Binh Dinh FC in a crucial match against HCMC FC on March 31. The return of Lam, who before his injury had established himself as the national team's first-choice goalkeeper and a key player for Binh Dinh FC, is eagerly anticipated. Currently, Binh Dinh stands in 5th place in the V-League, trailing the league leaders by eight points. Lam's comeback could provide the much-needed boost to elevate the team's performance as they aim to close the gap with the leaders.

As Dang Van Lam's journey from injury to recovery comes full circle, it serves as a testament to the resilience of athletes and the transformative power of specialized rehabilitation. Lam's expected return is not just significant for Binh Dinh FC but also for football fans across Vietnam who admire his skill and determination.