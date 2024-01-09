Vidit Gujrathi’s Comprehensive and Costly Preparation for 2024 Candidates Tournament

Indian chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi is meticulously preparing for the 2024 Candidates tournament, set to take place in Toronto this April. This tournament is a stepping stone towards a potential World Chess Championship match against Ding Liren, and Gujrathi is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations.

Team of Experts for Comprehensive Training

Vidit’s approach is comprehensive, involving a significant team of trainers, including Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Italian GM Daniele Vocaturo. He’s also collaborating with a nutritionist, a physical trainer, and a psychologist. This marks a shift from his previous strategies, which he believes were leading to stagnation. One of his coaches has even suggested a visit to Niagara Falls before the tournament to put him in a positive mood, although Vidit isn’t typically inclined towards sightseeing around competitions.

The High Cost of Preparation

The preparation for the Candidates is an intense and costly affair. Vidit estimates the costs to be over Rs 1 crore for the next four months, which includes fees for trainers, and travel and accommodation expenses. While he has some sponsors, he is hoping for financial assistance from the Maharashtra government, as the Tamil Nadu government is backing his fellow Indian chess players Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has also pledged Rs 2 crores in financial support to be shared among the five Indian participants.

Strategic Approach to Success

The high stakes of the Candidates tournament are underscored by Vidit’s extensive preparation. His team is strategic about their approach, and Vidit believes that playing in tournaments such as Wijk Aan Zee Tata Open Chess in the Netherlands and the Prague Masters helps him ‘warm up’ and get into the competitive mindset needed for successful participation in the Candidates. Only the first place in the Candidates tournament leads to the World Chess Championship, and Vidit is fully aware of the significance of this opportunity.