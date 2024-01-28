Victorious Manchester United, Wolves, and Liverpool in FA Cup Matches

Manchester United triumphed over Newport County with a 4-2 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup. With a rapid two-goal lead established through strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, United seemed to be in control of the game. Newport, however, retaliated with goals from Bryn Morris and Will Evans, momentarily disrupting United's flow. Yet, the Red Devils managed to regain their rhythm, sealing the win with goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

Fierce competition at The Hawthorns

In a separate match, a game between Wolves and West Brom at The Hawthorns was marked by crowd trouble, leading to a halt in play for over 30 minutes. Despite the interruption, Wolves emerged victorious, clinching a 2-0 win with goals from Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha.

Liverpool's win against Norwich

Liverpool also marked a victory against Norwich, securing a 5-2 scoreline in their first match following the announcement of manager Jurgen Klopp's end-of-season departure. Liverpool's goals were netted by Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, and Ryan Gravenberch. Norwich's scores were added by Ben Gibson and Borja Sainz.

What's next in the FA Cup?

The upcoming round of the FA Cup will see Manchester United face-off against either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest. Wolves are set to host Brighton, while Liverpool will play against either Watford or Southampton, setting the stage for some exciting games in the near future.