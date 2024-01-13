en English
Victoria’s Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings

Victoria’s own, Ollie Josephson, is carving his path towards the 2024 NHL draft as he currently stands as the 43rd-ranked North American skater, according to Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings. Josephson, who proudly represents the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and holds a gold medal with Canada at the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, remains unruffled amid the escalating pressure as the draft draws near.

Misskey’s Impressive Turnaround

Another player catching the limelight is Nate Misskey, a defenceman for the Victoria Royals. Celebrating his 19th birthday recently, Misskey’s ranking shot up to the 66th place among North American skaters. The current season has seen noticeable enhancement in Misskey’s performance, as reflected in his plus-minus rating and substantial point contributions, making him a crucial player for the Royals. Despite being overlooked in the previous NHL draft, Misskey’s performance has now drawn the scouts’ attention.

WHL’s Strong Representation

Jesse Heslop, another WHL player from Nanaimo, is ranked as the 162nd North American skater. The rankings boast the inclusion of 60 WHL players, covering all 22 teams. Further, 10 players from the B.C. Hockey League have found a spot in the list, with Matt Lahey holding the 144th rank among skaters. The top North American and European skaters, Macklin Celebrini and Konsta Helenius respectively, also find mention in the rankings.

Looking Towards the Draft

The NHL draft, scheduled for June 28-29 in Las Vegas, promises to be an exciting event. It is indeed a testament to the talent pool of the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League, which have consistently produced top-notch players. As the countdown to the draft begins, these young players continue to hone their skills, bolster their performance, and make their mark in the world of hockey.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

