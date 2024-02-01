Victoria's Day of Unity: Pink in the Rink and More

In a testament to community spirit and unity, the city of Victoria is preparing to kick off an array of events on Friday, February 2nd, offering a smorgasbord of entertainment opportunities for a variety of audiences. The forthcoming day will bring together sports enthusiasts, music lovers, theatre aficionados, and comedy fans in a vibrant celebration of community and diversity.

Victoria Royals: More Than Just a Game

At the heart of Friday's events lies the Victoria Royals hockey team's Pink in the Rink game. This annual event is much more than a hockey match; it's a dedicated tribute to those grappling with the harsh realities of cancer. The evening promises to unite the community over a common love for hockey while marshalling support for the fight against cancer. With tickets starting at a modest $8.50, the event is designed to be accessible to all.

A Journey Down Memory Lane with DJ Juzzy

For those with a penchant for music and nostalgia, Hermann's Upstairs is set to host an 80's themed night with Australian DJ Juzzy from Bread Gang. His unique blend of Hip Hop, Top 40, and throwback music is guaranteed to get your feet tapping and your heart racing. With ticket prices between $7 to $13, it's an affordable trip down memory lane.

OUTstages Queer Theatre Festival: A Platform for Queer Artists

Intrepid Theatre's 10th annual OUTstages queer theatre festival continues to provide a platform for queer artists to express their creativity and share their narratives. Among the lineup is Ivan Coyote's world premiere show, Playlist, with tickets priced at $30.

Live Music and Comedy: A Perfect Blend

For those seeking a melange of energetic music and hearty laughter, The Bankes Brothers and Vox Rea will be performing live, promising a night of infectious rhythm for $21 a ticket. Meanwhile, The Mint is set to feature a double comedy act with Victoria's premier improv troupe and comedians like Alex Forman and Aaron Read at an event by OK, DOPE.

This eclectic mix of events, from the Pink in the Rink cancer event to the vibrant music scene, offers a unique and memorable experience for the Victoria community, reinforcing the city's commitment to fostering unity, diversity, and support for important causes.