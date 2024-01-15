Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability

In a revelation that has sparked a fresh debate on sports funding and financial transparency, documents accessed via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request have revealed that Victorian taxpayers have bankrolled Tennis Australia to the tune of over $100 million. This substantial financial assistance has been critical in sustaining the governing body for tennis in Australia during significant financial hardships.

The Bailout and Its Implications

The Victorian government defended its hefty bailout, insisting that it was in the best interest of taxpayers. This bailout, which exceeds $100 million, includes a forgiven $43 million loan and a $63 million solvency and cash flow support payment. This arrangement has ensured Melbourne’s rights to host the Australian Open until 2046, emphasizing the event’s economic importance to the city. Last year alone, the Australian Open pumped nearly $360 million into Melbourne’s economy.

Transparency and Accountability

Despite the economic benefits, opposition members have criticized the lack of transparency and accountability surrounding these bailouts. The bailout was approved covertly by the Victorian government on the eve of the last state election, raising questions about the government’s motives and actions. Calls for Tennis Australia to repay the $63 million taxpayer-funded bailout are growing louder, especially after the organization’s cash reserves were severely depleted by the additional cost of hosting tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

Expected Outcomes and Controversy

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan justified the bailout by emphasizing the Australian Open’s significant contribution to the Victorian economy, which totals $357 million annually, along with the creation of jobs. However, the state member for Polwarth accused the government of secretly approving a $63 million bailout for Tennis Australia before the election. He believes the actual cost to taxpayers is over $100 million, factoring in the government’s forgiveness of a $40 million loan to Tennis Australia in February 2021. This move has been interpreted as an attempt to mend a strained relationship with Tennis Australia while raising concerns about the lack of transparency in government spending. The Allan Government’s secret deals with Tennis Australia, including a $63 million payment in September 2022 and a wiped-off $43 million loan during the pandemic, have further heightened these concerns.