en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Victorian Government Faces Backlash for Waiving Tennis Australia’s Quarantine Debt

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:03 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:38 pm EST
Victorian Government Faces Backlash for Waiving Tennis Australia’s Quarantine Debt

The Victorian government’s decision to waive Tennis Australia’s $40 million quarantine debt has sparked a wave of criticism. The debt, accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic, was for a 14-day quarantine of 72 foreign players and officials for the 2021 Australian Open. Initially, the then-Police Minister Lisa Neville assured the public that Tennis Australia would shoulder these costs without government aid. However, a recent deal has seen the state relinquishing Tennis Australia’s debt in return for extending Melbourne’s rights to host the Grand Slam until 2046.

Government’s Stance on Debt Waiver

The current Police Minister, Anthony Carbines, has distanced himself from past statements and emphasized government support for the Australian Open. In a twist, Treasurer Tim Pallas has indicated that the government will also repay interest on funds paid, although the process could take a few months.

Opposition’s Take on the Issue

Opposition critic Sam Groth has seized on this situation as an example of financial mismanagement by the Labor government, referring explicitly to Victoria’s projected net debt of $177.8 billion by 2027. The Opposition has questioned whether this decision is in the best interests of Victoria’s taxpayers, especially in light of other financial concerns such as the North East Link cost blowout, the Suburban Rail Loop, and the cancelled Commonwealth Games.

Tennis Australia’s Financial Health

Meanwhile, Tennis Australia, after weathering significant losses in 2020 and 2021, has reported a $19 million surplus in 2023. It is also set to benefit from a lucrative sports rights deal with Nine Entertainment, estimated to be worth approximately $425 million over five years.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jeremy Vine's Near-Miss Cyclist Video Sparks Road Safety Debate

By Salman Khan

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos

By Ebenezer Mensah

Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha

By Salman Khan

Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses ...
@Bermuda · 17 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses ...
heart comment 0
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

By Ebenezer Mensah

Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir

By Salman Khan

India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Wolves’ Manager O’Neil Praises Lemina’s Impact Amid Personal Tragedy

By Salman Khan

Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer

By Salman Khan

Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Latest Headlines
World News
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
26 seconds
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
5 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
7 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
9 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
10 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
11 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
11 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
11 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
19 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
33 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
40 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app