Victorian Government Faces Backlash for Waiving Tennis Australia’s Quarantine Debt

The Victorian government’s decision to waive Tennis Australia’s $40 million quarantine debt has sparked a wave of criticism. The debt, accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic, was for a 14-day quarantine of 72 foreign players and officials for the 2021 Australian Open. Initially, the then-Police Minister Lisa Neville assured the public that Tennis Australia would shoulder these costs without government aid. However, a recent deal has seen the state relinquishing Tennis Australia’s debt in return for extending Melbourne’s rights to host the Grand Slam until 2046.

Government’s Stance on Debt Waiver

The current Police Minister, Anthony Carbines, has distanced himself from past statements and emphasized government support for the Australian Open. In a twist, Treasurer Tim Pallas has indicated that the government will also repay interest on funds paid, although the process could take a few months.

Opposition’s Take on the Issue

Opposition critic Sam Groth has seized on this situation as an example of financial mismanagement by the Labor government, referring explicitly to Victoria’s projected net debt of $177.8 billion by 2027. The Opposition has questioned whether this decision is in the best interests of Victoria’s taxpayers, especially in light of other financial concerns such as the North East Link cost blowout, the Suburban Rail Loop, and the cancelled Commonwealth Games.

Tennis Australia’s Financial Health

Meanwhile, Tennis Australia, after weathering significant losses in 2020 and 2021, has reported a $19 million surplus in 2023. It is also set to benefit from a lucrative sports rights deal with Nine Entertainment, estimated to be worth approximately $425 million over five years.