Canada

Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story

It was yet another night of sweet victory for the Victoria Royals as defenseman Justin Kipkie propelled the team to a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Calgary Hitmen. This marks the second consecutive overtime win for the Royals, with Kipkie also sealing the victory in the previous game.

Erasing the Past, Embracing the Future

In a remarkable display of resilience, the Royals managed to erase a two-goal deficit in the final minutes of the third period with goals from Teydon Trembecky and Dawson Pasternak. The latter scored the equalizing goal with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, showcasing the team’s determined spirit. These wins contribute to the Royals’ impressive record of nine wins in their last 11 games, positioning them as one of the most improved teams in the WHL.

Rising From the Ashes

Victoria Royals’ turnaround is even more commendable considering they did not make the playoffs for two seasons and finished last in another. The team’s resilience is praised by both Kipkie and coach James Patrick. Despite acknowledged risks of such close games, Patrick values the never-give-up attitude of his players. The Royals’ defense, particularly Kipkie and Nate Misskey, has been instrumental to their success, making significant offensive contributions.

Looking Ahead

Despite a slow start in the game against the Hitmen, the Royals’ determination ultimately prevailed. As they prepare for an upcoming road trip starting in Regina, the team carries a wave of momentum. Off the ice, Royals forward Robin Sapousek played a part in Czechia’s victory over Canada at the world junior championship, and forward Cole Reschny was named WHL Rookie of the Week, adding more reasons to celebrate for the Royals. Their recent performances hint at a promising future, and fans eagerly await what’s next in their journey.

Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

