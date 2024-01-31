Victor Wembanyama: Spurs' Rookie Highlights Multicultural Education in San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs' rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama, recently graced a special event at the International School of San Antonio. The event recognized the school's exceptional elementary French program, LabelFrancEducation, that offers an immersive French language education under the tutelage of native French teachers.

Wembanyama and French Diplomacy

Wembanyama, a French native himself, came forward to present a plaque for LabelFrancEducation. His presence not only heightened the motivation of the young learners, but it also brought a spotlight to the school's ambitious growth targets in its multilingual education program. The French player was accompanied by Valerie Bararan, the Consul General of France in Houston, highlighting the importance of the event and the link between France and the International School of San Antonio.

Mayor Nirenberg and the Multicultural Vision

The city's commitment to being a multicultural hub was reaffirmed by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who was also present at the event. Nirenberg, who received a signed jersey from the NBA player, underscored San Antonio's vision of being an inclusive, welcoming city that embraces diversity and global education. The International School of San Antonio is a beacon in this regard, offering full-time immersion in French, Spanish, and Chinese for children from pre-school through elementary school.

Wembanyama's Rising Star

Victor Wembanyama has quickly become a household name in the world of basketball. His recent selection for the 2024 Rising Stars game and his fourth-place ranking on the NBA's top-selling jerseys list bear testimony to his skyrocketing popularity. However, his attendance at the International School of San Antonio's event showed his commitment to promoting education and his French roots, further enriching his image both on and off the court.