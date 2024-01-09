en English
Business

Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
On January 8, the world of badminton was stirred by the news of the death of Chen Den-li, founder of the globally recognized Taiwanese badminton and racket brand, Victor. Chen, who was 89 at the time of his passing, had established Victor Rackets Industrial Corp. in 1968 and managed to turn it into a brand admired by professionals and enthusiasts alike.

The Rise of Victor

Born in 1935 in Changhua County, Taiwan, Chen Den-li nurtured his entrepreneurial spirit and launched Victor Rackets Industrial Corp. in 1968. His shuttlecocks, introduced within two years of the company’s inception, quickly became bestsellers in Taiwan, marking the beginning of Victor’s meteoric rise. The company’s products, recognized and approved by the Badminton World Federation, became suitable for international competitions, reinforcing the brand’s global appeal.

Chen Den-li’s Legacy

The Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying is among the many athletes who have relied on Victor equipment. Starting to use Victor equipment in elementary school and being sponsored by the company since the fifth grade, Tai expressed her gratitude for Chen’s support over the years in a heartfelt social media post. Currently preparing for the Malaysian Open 2024, Tai’s success serves as a testament to Victor’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

The news of Chen’s death was also met with sadness by Tai Tzu-ying’s father, who fondly recalled the close relationship his family had with Chen. Reminiscing about the past, he acknowledged Chen’s instrumental role in shaping his daughter’s successful badminton career.

A Tribute to Chen Den-li

In memory of her father, Chen’s daughter is planning to organize a concert. This concert aims to celebrate the life of the Victor founder, highlighting his immense contributions to the realm of badminton. As the world of badminton mourns the loss of one of its stalwarts, the legacy of Chen Den-li lives on, encapsulated in every shuttlecock that takes flight.

Business Sports Taiwan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

