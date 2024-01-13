en English
Golf

Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Victor Ponta emerged as the triumphant victor at the regular monthly Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course. Ponta’s commanding performance, which included a birdie and a net eagle four-pointer on hole 1, earned him a total of 43 Stableford Points and a victory over 40 other players. His impressive round of the day was equivalent to a gross 76 (net 65).

A Bevy of Victories

The event saw a diverse winners’ list with remarkable performances across multiple divisions. In Division A, Eun Joon secured the runner-up position with 36 points and also took home the Best Gross prize, thanks to his notable gross score of 72. Meanwhile, Gerard Ber led Division B, claiming the championship with a total of 41 points. The Super Senior Division saw I. Rupani rising to the top, while A. Theron and Z. Alamer emerged as the winners in the Guest Division. In the Ladies Division, D. O’Brien claimed victory, showcasing the wide range of talent present in the golfing community.

Championing Golf in the UAE

Organized by Golf & Co and sponsored by a variety of companies, the TSCT is open to male golfers over 50 and female golfers over 40 with an official handicap. Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, the tour aims to extend its presence throughout the United Arab Emirates, fostering a growing community of golfers and promoting the sport in the region. The next TSCT tournament is scheduled for January 31, 2024, at Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman. The event, with its diverse roster of talented players, continues to reflect the growing community and support for golf in the region.

Golf
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

