Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Victor Ponta emerged as the triumphant victor at the regular monthly Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course. Ponta’s commanding performance, which included a birdie and a net eagle four-pointer on hole 1, earned him a total of 43 Stableford Points and a victory over 40 other players. His impressive round of the day was equivalent to a gross 76 (net 65).

A Bevy of Victories

The event saw a diverse winners’ list with remarkable performances across multiple divisions. In Division A, Eun Joon secured the runner-up position with 36 points and also took home the Best Gross prize, thanks to his notable gross score of 72. Meanwhile, Gerard Ber led Division B, claiming the championship with a total of 41 points. The Super Senior Division saw I. Rupani rising to the top, while A. Theron and Z. Alamer emerged as the winners in the Guest Division. In the Ladies Division, D. O’Brien claimed victory, showcasing the wide range of talent present in the golfing community.

Championing Golf in the UAE

Organized by Golf & Co and sponsored by a variety of companies, the TSCT is open to male golfers over 50 and female golfers over 40 with an official handicap. Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, the tour aims to extend its presence throughout the United Arab Emirates, fostering a growing community of golfers and promoting the sport in the region. The next TSCT tournament is scheduled for January 31, 2024, at Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman. The event, with its diverse roster of talented players, continues to reflect the growing community and support for golf in the region.