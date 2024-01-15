en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Victor Osimhen’s First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Victor Osimhen’s First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football

Victor Osimhen, the pride of Nigerian football and cornerstone of the Italian club SSC Napoli, delivered an unforgettable performance on the continental stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His first-ever AFCON goal, scored against Equatorial Guinea, has become a beacon of hope for his nation’s pursuit of the championship and a glorious milestone in his burgeoning career.

The Making of a Memorable Goal

On a Sunday game that quaked with anticipation, Osimhen found the net in the 38th minute, tying the game with a close-range header that followed Equatorial Guinea’s shocking lead. Despite the Super Eagles ending the match in a 1-1 draw, Osimhen’s goal, his 21st in 28 international appearances, sparked a wave of elation among fans. The match was the second game in Group A of the tournament, and Osimhen’s goal showcased his potential as a key player for the Nigerian team.

Missed Opportunities and Rising Expectations

Despite the exhilaration surrounding Osimhen’s first AFCON goal, the match was not without its challenges. Several missed opportunities, including a crucial chance in the second half, failed to secure a win for Nigeria. The pressure is mounting on Osimhen to fine-tune his skills for the upcoming matches, particularly with a meeting against the hosts looming in four days.

Resilience and Hope for the Next Match

Despite the draw with Equatorial Guinea and the missed chances, there is still hope for the Nigerian national team. Osimhen’s first AFCON goal was not only a testament to his talent but also a testament to the team’s resilience. With the expectation to bounce back in the next match against Ivory Coast, Osimhen’s goal may just be the spark needed to ignite the flame of success for Nigeria in this tournament.

0
Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
5 mins ago
SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety
In the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the truck drivers’ association is raising a clarion call, seeking government intervention to address the growing security and safety concerns plaguing their operations. This move underscores the escalating risks these truck drivers face daily, ranging from theft and hijacking to poor road conditions and the absence of proper
SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
7 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
12 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
5 mins ago
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
6 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
7 mins ago
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
12 seconds
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
5 mins
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
6 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
7 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
8 mins
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
8 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
8 mins
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
8 mins
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
11 mins
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
45 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app