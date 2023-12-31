en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria’s Charge at AfCON 2023

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria’s Charge at AfCON 2023

Victor Osimhen, the shining star of African football, is all set to lead Nigeria’s offensive lineup at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON). The 25-year-old Napoli forward, recently named Africa’s Player of the Year, becomes the first Nigerian to claim this prestigious title since 1999. An additional feather in his cap is an impressive eighth-place finish in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings.

AfCON 2023: A Platform for Nigerian Talent

Despite a forced absence from the 2021 AfCON due to injuries and COVID-19 complications, Osimhen’s recent accolades make him a player to watch in the forthcoming tournament. He shares the spotlight with another young talent: Victor Boniface, a 22-year-old striker from Bayern Leverkusen. Boniface boasts a remarkable record this season with 16 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

The 2023 AfCON is scheduled from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast. Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, find themselves in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. As three-time AfCON champions (1980, 1994, 2013), their last victory coming under coach Stephen Keshi, Nigeria is touted as one of the favorites for the upcoming tournament.

Looking Ahead: Nigeria’s Prospects at AfCON 2023

With Osimhen at the helm, the Super Eagles’ prospects look bright. His leadership qualities, bolstered by his outstanding performance in the qualifying matches, have earned him the captain’s armband. This top scorer of the 2023 AfCON qualifying series is ready to guide the Super Eagles towards a potential fourth title. Adding to the excitement, Osimhen will be contesting for glory against other African football heavyweights, such as Egypt’s Mohamed Salah. The stage is set for a thrilling AfCON 2023, where new legends will be born and the spirit of African football will be celebrated.

0
Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes

By Ebenezer Mensah

End of a Decade: UN Peacekeeping Mission MINUSMA Concludes Operations in Mali

By Israel Ojoko

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo's Contested Electi ...
@Africa · 37 mins
Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo's Contested Electi ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel

By Ebenezer Mensah

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel
Sudan’s RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sudan's RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda’s 11th Parliament in 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
1 min
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
3 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
4 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
6 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
6 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
7 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
7 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
8 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
19 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
38 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app