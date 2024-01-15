en English
Football

Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation

The world of football has seen many stars rise from humble beginnings, but few tales are as inspiring as that of Nigerian sensation, Victor Osimhen. His story is one of resilience, determination, and an unyielding passion for the game. Born and raised in Olusosun, a disadvantaged neighborhood in Lagos, Osimhen’s journey to stardom began with an unexpected setback and a challenging invitation.

From Olusosun to the Under-17 National Team

Osimhen’s football journey took a significant turn when he was released from his youth team, Ultimate Strikers Academy, at the age of 15. However, his tall, gangly frame and raw talent caught the eye of a scout who saw potential in him. The scout extended an invitation to Osimhen to try out for Nigeria’s under-17 national team. Despite financial constraints and never having left Lagos, Osimhen made the 300-mile journey to Abuja for the trials. His performance there, marked by his skills and character, caught the eye of coach Emmanuel Amunike, who saw in him a diamond in the rough and selected him for the team.

Shining at the Under-17 Africa Cup and World Cup

His selection was the beginning of a remarkable journey. Osimhen’s football intelligence and abilities came to the fore as he became the top scorer at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations. But it was at the World Cup in Chile that he truly shone. Osimhen scored in every game, leading Nigeria to victory and earning the Golden Boot for his outstanding performance. His memorable moments, including a hat-trick against Australia and goals against Brazil and Mali, have been etched into the annals of the tournament’s history.

Determination Born of a Challenging Background

Osimhen’s resilience and determination were born of his background in Olusosun, a disadvantaged area of Lagos near a toxic landfill. The loss of his parents and the necessity to work various jobs to support his family did not deter him. Instead, these challenges fueled his passion for football and drove him to success. His talent eventually attracted several European clubs, and he chose to join Wolfsburg, desiring a better chance at first-team football.

Although his time at Wolfsburg was marked by injuries and illness, including malaria, Osimhen’s undeniable talent and spirit remained undimmed. His story serves as an inspiration to many, and he continues to be a hero in his hometown of Olusosun, proving that determination and passion can lead to extraordinary achievements, regardless of one’s beginnings.

Football Nigeria Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

