Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'

In an explosive rebuttal, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has categorically dismissed claims made by agent Mamuka Jugeli about his purported transfer to a team in Saudi Arabia after the current season. The agent, who represents Osimhen's Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, speculated on Georgia's 1TV that despite Osimhen's recent contract renewal with Napoli, the Nigerian player would make the move.

Osimhen's Fiery Retort

Engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations with his home team, Nigeria, Osimhen expressed his outrage on Instagram, assailing Jugeli as a 'piece of filth' and a 'disgrace.' He issued a stern warning to Jugeli to refrain from mentioning his name in such speculative contexts.

Agent's Critique of Jugeli's Comments

Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, also took umbrage at Jugeli's comments, denouncing them as 'bad, superficial and unacceptable.' Calenda voiced his concern over the unwarranted problems these speculations could cause for Osimhen, especially with Napoli's ardent fan base. He reinforced that Osimhen's commitment is unequivocally to Napoli, especially in light of his recent contract renewal.

Napoli's Struggles and Osimhen's Focus

This controversy emerges amid a challenging period for Napoli, who currently languish at ninth in the league without a win in their last three games. Meanwhile, Osimhen and his national team are set to face Equatorial Guinea in their first Africa Cup of Nations match on Sunday. Amidst these struggles and commitments, Osimhen's primary focus remains on aiding Napoli in improving their league performance and succeeding in the Africa Cup of Nations.