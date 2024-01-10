en English
Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia’s Agent in Public Dispute

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute

A public feud has broken out between professional footballer Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent. The controversy started when Mamuka Jugeli, the agent of Kvaratskhelia, made comments about Osimhen’s future at Napoli. Osimhen, the Nigerian forward for Napoli, reacted to Jugeli’s remarks, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

Dispute Over Osimhen’s Future

The dispute began when Jugeli claimed that Osimhen would leave Napoli for the Saudi League during the summer despite the club’s efforts to increase Osimhen’s salary. This statement prompted a strong reaction from Osimhen, who recently signed a new contract with Napoli. Osimhen took to Instagram to address Jugeli’s comments, calling him a ‘disgrace’ and categorically rejecting the notion of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Reaction from Osimhen’s Agent

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, also weighed in on the situation, sternly condemning Jugeli’s comments. Calenda emphasized the importance of respect and labelled Jugeli’s words as ‘detrimental and unacceptable’. The remarks, according to Calenda, could potentially cause problems for Osimhen with Napoli fans.

Impact on Napoli’s Performance

This public dispute comes at a time when Napoli is striving to defend their league title. The ongoing feud has undeniably created tension between the players and could potentially influence Napoli’s performance this season. Despite the controversy, Osimhen remains committed to his duties with Nigeria’s team for the Africa Cup of Nations, demonstrating his professional attitude amidst the conflict.

Nigeria Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

