Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia’s Agent in Public Dispute

A public feud has broken out between professional footballer Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent. The controversy started when Mamuka Jugeli, the agent of Kvaratskhelia, made comments about Osimhen’s future at Napoli. Osimhen, the Nigerian forward for Napoli, reacted to Jugeli’s remarks, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

Dispute Over Osimhen’s Future

The dispute began when Jugeli claimed that Osimhen would leave Napoli for the Saudi League during the summer despite the club’s efforts to increase Osimhen’s salary. This statement prompted a strong reaction from Osimhen, who recently signed a new contract with Napoli. Osimhen took to Instagram to address Jugeli’s comments, calling him a ‘disgrace’ and categorically rejecting the notion of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Reaction from Osimhen’s Agent

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, also weighed in on the situation, sternly condemning Jugeli’s comments. Calenda emphasized the importance of respect and labelled Jugeli’s words as ‘detrimental and unacceptable’. The remarks, according to Calenda, could potentially cause problems for Osimhen with Napoli fans.

Impact on Napoli’s Performance

This public dispute comes at a time when Napoli is striving to defend their league title. The ongoing feud has undeniably created tension between the players and could potentially influence Napoli’s performance this season. Despite the controversy, Osimhen remains committed to his duties with Nigeria’s team for the Africa Cup of Nations, demonstrating his professional attitude amidst the conflict.