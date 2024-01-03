Victor Matfield Marks Daughter’s 18th Birthday with a Car Gift

In a demonstration of paternal affection, former Springboks captain Victor Matfield marked his daughter Jaime’s 18th birthday with a significant gift: a car. Matfield, a renowned figure in rugby history, is recognized for his impactful role in the Springboks’ victorious run in the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Since hanging up his boots, the former captain has been immersed in his family life, compensating for the time he couldn’t invest during his active career days.

A Special Gift for a Milestone Birthday

In celebrating Jaime’s transition into adulthood, Matfield expressed his fatherly love by buying her a Chery car. This act resonated with his fans and followers, who were quick to shower the birthday girl with their well-wishes after the news surfaced on social media.

From Rugby Field to Family Life

Matfield, once a towering figure on the rugby field, now embraces his role as a dedicated father. His active involvement in his family affairs, as illustrated by his recent gesture, underscores his commitment to his loved ones.

Celebrations and Well-wishes

The birthday celebration was a family affair, with Matfield’s younger daughters joining in to rejoice their elder sister’s important milestone. Besides fans, prominent figures such as Herschelle Gibbs and Jaco Engels also extended their congratulations to Jaime and advised her to drive safely. The gift, symbolizing Jaime’s step into adulthood, is a testament to her new responsibilities.