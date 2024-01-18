Victor Martins Continues with ART Grand Prix for 2024 Formula 2 Season

In a continued partnership that began in 2020, French racing driver Victor Martins is set to continue his racing career with ART Grand Prix in the 2024 Formula 2 season. Martins, a former karting star, won the Formula Renault Eurocup title with ART in 2020 and later progressed to Formula 3, where he achieved a win and a fifth-place overall finish with MP Motorsport. His reunion with ART led to him claiming the 2022 Drivers’ championship in Formula 3, courtesy of two victories.

Martins’ Formula 2 Journey

Martins transitioned to Formula 2 with ART, where he managed to secure a win, finishing fifth in the standings. His performance significantly contributed to the team’s championship win. In recognition of his exceptional talent, Martins earned the Anthoine Hubert Award in 2023 as the highest-placed rookie.

Alpine Academy’s Rising Star

As a member of the Alpine Academy, Martins has tested for the Formula 1 team and is focused on rectifying past mistakes and managing the championship effectively in 2024. In addition to his dedication and commitment, his teammate will be Zak O’Sullivan, a British driver and Williams prospect, who replaces the outgoing champion Theo Pourchaire.

ART’s Confidence in Martins

Sébastien Philippe, ART Team Principal, expressed confidence in Martins’ abilities and the shared goal of winning the Formula 2 title in 2024. With the necessary support from the team and Alpine, Martins is geared up to conquer the championship. The season is scheduled to kick off in Bahrain on March 2nd.