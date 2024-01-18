en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Victor Martins Continues with ART Grand Prix for 2024 Formula 2 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Victor Martins Continues with ART Grand Prix for 2024 Formula 2 Season

In a continued partnership that began in 2020, French racing driver Victor Martins is set to continue his racing career with ART Grand Prix in the 2024 Formula 2 season. Martins, a former karting star, won the Formula Renault Eurocup title with ART in 2020 and later progressed to Formula 3, where he achieved a win and a fifth-place overall finish with MP Motorsport. His reunion with ART led to him claiming the 2022 Drivers’ championship in Formula 3, courtesy of two victories.

Martins’ Formula 2 Journey

Martins transitioned to Formula 2 with ART, where he managed to secure a win, finishing fifth in the standings. His performance significantly contributed to the team’s championship win. In recognition of his exceptional talent, Martins earned the Anthoine Hubert Award in 2023 as the highest-placed rookie.

Alpine Academy’s Rising Star

As a member of the Alpine Academy, Martins has tested for the Formula 1 team and is focused on rectifying past mistakes and managing the championship effectively in 2024. In addition to his dedication and commitment, his teammate will be Zak O’Sullivan, a British driver and Williams prospect, who replaces the outgoing champion Theo Pourchaire.

ART’s Confidence in Martins

Sébastien Philippe, ART Team Principal, expressed confidence in Martins’ abilities and the shared goal of winning the Formula 2 title in 2024. With the necessary support from the team and Alpine, Martins is geared up to conquer the championship. The season is scheduled to kick off in Bahrain on March 2nd.

0
France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
38 mins ago
France Intensifies Scrutiny on Food Retail Negotiations Amidst Farmer Protests
France is taking decisive steps to safeguard agricultural producers’ income amidst annual price negotiations between food retailers and producers. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced an increase in scrutiny led by the Economy Ministry’s fraud office, starting next week. This move comes in response to a wave of protests by farmers across the country, demanding
France Intensifies Scrutiny on Food Retail Negotiations Amidst Farmer Protests
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
2 hours ago
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Stormy Forecast Forces FS Sagittaire to Cancel Guernsey Stop
3 hours ago
Stormy Forecast Forces FS Sagittaire to Cancel Guernsey Stop
Kim Jones Redefines Men's Fashion with Ballet-Inspired Dior Collection
38 mins ago
Kim Jones Redefines Men's Fashion with Ballet-Inspired Dior Collection
Cristiano Ronaldo Stirs Debate: Saudi Pro League vs Ligue 1
53 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Stirs Debate: Saudi Pro League vs Ligue 1
'Prayer for the French Republic' Makes Its Broadway Debut, Echoing Contemporary Concerns
1 hour ago
'Prayer for the French Republic' Makes Its Broadway Debut, Echoing Contemporary Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Birmingham City's Unbeaten Streak Continues with 2-1 Victory Over Stoke City
32 seconds
Birmingham City's Unbeaten Streak Continues with 2-1 Victory Over Stoke City
St Philip Polyclinic Closes Following Knife Threat: A Call for Enhanced Security
2 mins
St Philip Polyclinic Closes Following Knife Threat: A Call for Enhanced Security
OWL Paddle: Revolutionizing Pickleball with Silence
2 mins
OWL Paddle: Revolutionizing Pickleball with Silence
Trump's Paradox: The Populist Public Persona Versus Policies Favoring the Elite
2 mins
Trump's Paradox: The Populist Public Persona Versus Policies Favoring the Elite
Kempsey Couple Expecting Two Sets of Identical Twins: One in 70 Million Chance
2 mins
Kempsey Couple Expecting Two Sets of Identical Twins: One in 70 Million Chance
11th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup: A Global Show of Equestrian Prowess
3 mins
11th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup: A Global Show of Equestrian Prowess
Memphis City Council Takes Swift Action Amid Water Advisory
3 mins
Memphis City Council Takes Swift Action Amid Water Advisory
Dortmund's Triumph Over Cologne: A Tale of Strategy, Protest, and Performance
3 mins
Dortmund's Triumph Over Cologne: A Tale of Strategy, Protest, and Performance
Ohio State University's SOAR Study: A Leap Forward in Mental Health Research
4 mins
Ohio State University's SOAR Study: A Leap Forward in Mental Health Research
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app