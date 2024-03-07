Victor J. Andrew High Students Brave Cold for Special Olympics: Raising $26,000 at Polar Plunge

Last Thursday, Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, Illinois, became the stage for an extraordinary act of courage and charity. Students gathered around a makeshift pool, taking turns to leap into the icy water, all in the name of supporting Special Olympics Illinois. The event, dubbed the Be Cool Polar Plunge, saw the school community come together, raising a commendable $26,000.

Community and Courage

Ryan DeSanto, a junior at Andrew High and a Special Olympics athlete, was among the participants. Dressed as Luigi from the Super Mario franchise, DeSanto, who competes in soccer, track, basketball, and bowling, not only braved the cold water but also emerged as the top fundraiser, gathering $1,555. His enthusiasm was palpable, "I'm thinking next year I'm dunking my head in," he shared post-plunge. Tinley Park police Cmdr. Bill Devine, who also has a child participating in the Special Olympics, highlighted the significance of the funds raised. They will aid in covering costs for athletes' uniforms, facility rentals, and other program needs. The support from the school and community, he noted, was a testament to their solidarity with the Special Olympics athletes.

Explosive Growth and Participation

Compared to the previous year's tally of $22,000, this year's plunge saw a notable increase in participation and enthusiasm. Special Olympics coach Jeanann Paczesny observed the event's burgeoning popularity among students and staff, "It's bringing kids together and including them," she reflected. Students like Sophie Coleman and Will Thomas not only contributed through their jumps but also through fundraising efforts, leveraging social media and local businesses to support the cause. Coleman, aspiring to work in special education, found the event both nerve-wracking and exhilarating, emphasizing its personal significance.

Advice for Future Plungers

For those contemplating participation in future polar plunges, senior Will Thomas offered a piece of advice: Don't overthink the jump. The event, beyond its immediate thrill and challenge, stood as a powerful gesture of community support for the Special Olympics. It underscored the collective commitment of the students, staff, and local law enforcement to champion the cause of inclusivity and support for athletes with special needs.

As the Be Cool Polar Plunge at Victor J. Andrew High School concludes, its impact resonates beyond the cold splash. It serves as a reminder of the warmth and strength of a community united for a noble cause, reinforcing the belief in the power of collective action and empathy. Here's to looking forward to next year's plunge, with even greater participation and enthusiasm.