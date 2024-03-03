Vicki Wilson Aims for Glory at Horse of the Year Show with Top Horses Daminos, Millionaire VWNZ

Vicki Wilson, a renowned figure in the equestrian world, is set to compete in the Olympic Cup at the Horse of the Year (HOY) Show, marking her return to the event after a 12-year hiatus. Wilson's recent triumph at the Takapoto Classic, achieving a quinella with her horses Daminos and Millionaire VWNZ, has set the stage for an anticipated performance at this prestigious event.

Long-Awaited Return to HOY

Wilson's association with the HOY Show has been both long and fruitful, highlighted by numerous accolades including the Nationwide Cup and the Lowry Medallion. Despite her successful past, Wilson's focus this year is on a "fun" team of horses, demonstrating her multifaceted career as a horsewoman, mentor, breeder, and equine therapist. Her German-bred stallion Daminos and homebred Millionaire VWNZ, alongside a promising group of younger horses, are anticipated to showcase their talent and competitive spirit.

A Career Spanning the Globe

Wilson's equestrian achievements extend beyond New Zealand's borders, with victories in the United States' World Colt Starting titles and accolades across Europe and Australia. Her first HOY competition as a 16-year-old set the tone for a career that would see her excel in various facets of equestrian sports. Beyond competitions, Wilson and her partner Michael Whittaker have created a remarkable equestrian center, emphasizing a harmonious environment for their horses and contributing to local biodiversity through tree planting.

Future Aspirations and HOY 2024

Looking ahead, Wilson has her sights set on representing New Zealand at the World Championships or Olympic Games, with her current focus on developing her horses for these elite levels of competition. The HOY Show in 2024 offers a vital opportunity to gauge the progress of her top horses, Daminos and Millionaire VWNZ, following their impressive performance at the Takapoto Classic. As the equestrian community watches eagerly, Wilson's journey continues to inspire and captivate, underscoring her dedication to the sport and her horses.