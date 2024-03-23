Vi Rolls Out Exciting IPL 2024 Offers: Special Discounts, Extra Data from Rs 699

The anticipation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the start of the cricketing extravaganza. Recognizing the importance of uninterrupted streaming for the cricket frenzy, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced enticing offers to ensure fans can enjoy every match without worrying about data limits. These special deals, available exclusively on the Vi app, promise to make the IPL experience even more exhilarating for the millions set to tune in.

Advertisment

Unveiling Special Offers

Vi has meticulously curated three special offers to cater to the varied needs of its subscribers this IPL season. The highlight is a plan priced at Rs 1,449, which not only provides 1.5GB of data daily for 180 days but also includes unlimited calls and a Rs 50 discount. For those seeking more comprehensive benefits, the Rs 3,199 package offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and one-year access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, along with a Rs 100 discount. Meanwhile, the Rs 699 offer stands out for its affordability, offering 3GB of daily data and unlimited calls over 56 days, with a Rs 50 discount.

Extra Data Bonanza

Advertisment

Adding to the excitement, Vi has announced additional data benefits on several prepaid packs. This includes a 50 per cent extra data on the Rs 181 pack and 25 per cent extra on the Rs 75 pack. Furthermore, the Rs 298 and Rs 418 packs now come with 50GB and 100GB of data, respectively. These extra data offers are valid from March 21st to April 1st, 2024, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts can indulge in their passion without any interruptions. Special promotions also include free extra data ranging from 30GB to 50GB on select recharge packs.

Timely Offer Amidst Political Controversy

The launch of these offers comes at a time when the political atmosphere is charged with controversy, following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy scam, just a month before the general elections. This development has sparked a debate on the timing and intentions of the central agencies, with Kejriwal's achievements and potential as a significant political figure being highlighted. Amidst this backdrop, Vi's IPL offers serve as a welcome distraction for cricket fans, offering them a reason to celebrate and unite over their shared love for the game.

As the IPL 2024 season approaches, Vi's special offers not only promise to enhance the viewing experience for cricket fans but also underscore the brand's commitment to providing value-added services. These plans are poised to make this cricket season unforgettable, allowing fans to immerse themselves fully in the thrill of the matches without worrying about data consumption. With such enticing deals on the table, Vi is set to score big with cricket enthusiasts across the nation.