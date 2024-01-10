en English
Sports

VGA Announces the Launch of VGA Awards 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
VGA Announces the Launch of VGA Awards 2023

The Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) has joined forces with Vietnam Television Cable (VTVCab) and VGS Group to initiate the VGA Awards 2023. This endeavor is aimed at acknowledging and lauding the significant contributions of individuals and institutions to the growth of golf in Vietnam.

Unveiling the VGA Awards Categories

The VGA Awards feature an array of categories. These include the Men’s and Women’s Golfer of the Year, the VGA Tour Player of the Year, Junior Male and Female Golfers of the Year, and the Golf Association of the Year. Another category that has drawn attention is the Most Voted Player, a unique category that directly involves the fans in the awarding process.

The Selection Process

The selection process for the VGA Awards consists of two rounds of voting. The first round will see VGA’s specialized agencies nominating candidates for each category, save for the Golf Association of the Year, which will boast ten nominees. These nominees will then be listed on the Vhandicap system and website, allowing fans to cast their votes.

Each category’s nominee with the most votes will advance to the second round, alongside the top three vote-getters. The final winners, barring the Most Voted Player category, will be determined by a jury council via secret ballot.

Key Dates to Remember

The voting period for the VGA Awards 2023 is currently active and will close on January 22, 2024. The eagerly-awaited award ceremony is slated to be held in Hanoi on January 28, 2024, where the winners will be announced and their contributions to Vietnam’s golf scene will be celebrated.

Sports Vietnam
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

