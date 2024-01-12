Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves

Long-time baseball utility player Charlie Culberson is taking a swing at a new role. The Atlanta Braves have signed him on a minor league deal, with the intent to bring him on board as a pitcher. Culberson, who will turn 35 this April, has demonstrated his versatility over the past decade, playing for the Giants, Rockies, Dodgers, Braves, and Rangers. Every position except catcher and center field has seen his presence and he has frequently received positive defensive grades.

A New Pitch for Culberson

Although Culberson’s batting record may not be awe-inspiring, his pitching prowess has marked him as a player of interest. He has made successful appearances as a pitcher both in the big leagues and at the Triple-A level, recording impressively low numbers of earned runs. His fastball has been noted to reach speeds of over 93 miles per hour, a promising sign for a player transitioning into a full-time pitching role.

Extending a Career on the Mound

As a utility player, Culberson has found his opportunities somewhat limited. In 2023, his time on the Braves’ major league roster was minimal. However, his transition to pitching could potentially extend his career. He will be following in the cleat-prints of several other players who have successfully morphed from hitting to pitching.

A Familiar Face in a New Role

For Atlanta Braves fans, Culberson is a familiar figure. His return to the Braves, this time as a pitcher, promises to add an intriguing development to the team’s narrative. He will be attending Minor League camp with the Braves as a pitcher, looking to make his mark and secure his spot in the team’s bullpen.

With a lifetime earned run average (ERA) of 1.23 over 7 1/3 innings in the Majors, and a fastball that has been clocked at 93.7 mph, Culberson’s transition from infielder to pitcher offers a sense of anticipation and excitement for the Braves and their fans.