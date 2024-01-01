en English
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal’s Team in PWHL’s Inaugural Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season

Ann-Sophie Bettez, a distinguished 36-year-old forward in women’s professional hockey, is poised to bring her extensive experience to Montreal’s team in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). The veteran player, who has previously contemplated retirement, has decided to join the league’s inaugural season, marking a potentially historic moment in women’s hockey.

The New Era of Women’s Hockey

The PWHL, backed by investors with substantial financial means and underpinned by an eight-year collective agreement, is set to debut, with Toronto hosting New York in a sold-out match. Montreal’s first game is expected to break records for women’s professional hockey, with more than 7,800 tickets already sold. The 5-foot-4, 132-pound Bettez has been witness to the rise and fall of various leagues throughout her career, including her stint at McGill University and as a star player in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) with the Montreal Stars and Canadiennes. The CWHL dissolved in 2019.

Bettez: A Beacon of Leadership

Bettez also served as captain for the Montreal Force of the Premier Hockey Federation before it stopped operations. Despite not adorning a letter on her jersey, Bettez has garnered recognition for her leadership and unwavering drive for improvement. This dedication earned her a spot on Canada’s national team at 31. Bettez’s commitment to constant growth mirrors her second career as a financial planner.

Impacting the Game On and Off the Ice

Drafted alongside Jillian Dempsey, another seasoned player, Bettez is set to bring her work ethic and experience to the new league. Her impact is expected to be felt both on and off the ice. Bettez highlights the significance of helping younger players adjust, ensuring they feel welcomed in the team environment. With her wealth of experience and tireless drive, Bettez’s contribution to the inaugural season of the PWHL promises to be significant, ushering in a new era for women’s professional hockey.

Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

