Veteran Coach Rob Umstead Takes Helm at National Ability Center, Prepares Team for 2024 Competitions

Rob Umstead, the newly appointed alpine ski coach for the National Ability Center (NAC), brings with him an impressive 30-year coaching legacy and a 40-year tenure as an athlete. The genesis of Umstead's journey into adaptive skiing can be traced back to a moment of inspiration in Taos, New Mexico, where he was captivated by a sit skier's performance.

Umstead's Move to Utah and Association with NAC

In 2006, Umstead relocated to Utah to work with the Park City Ski Team and was immediately drawn to the NAC's mission. The NAC, a renowned entity in the sphere of adaptive sports, curates various programs specifically designed for individuals grappling with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities.

NAC's Outreach and Impact

Yearly, the NAC extends its services to over 5,400 participants, with a significant 40% hailing from beyond Utah's borders. This wide reach is a testament to the center's impact and prestige in the field of adaptive sports.

2024 High-Performance Team and Competitions

The 2024 High-Performance team, under Umstead's expert guidance, is gearing up to contend in various competitive events. These include the Kimberley Speed Series in British Columbia, the Huntsman Cup in Park City, Utah, and the U.S. Para Nationals in Winter Park, Colorado.

To keep abreast of the team's progress or to delve deeper into the world of adaptive skiing, interested parties can visit the NAC's website at discovernac.org.