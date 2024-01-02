en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Verstappen’s Dominance in F1 and Other Sporting Highlights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Verstappen’s Dominance in F1 and Other Sporting Highlights

In a display of unyielding dominance, Max Verstappen emerged victorious in 19 out of 22 races in the 2023 Formula One season. Aside from Verstappen, only his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. managed to secure victories, with Sainz Jr.’s triumph coming at the Singapore Grand Prix. The reigning champion’s performance has drawn comparisons to the legendary Michael Schumacher, echoing the days of Schumacher’s supremacy.

Verstappen’s Unparalleled Dominance

Verstappen’s staggering 34 wins in 44 races across two seasons have sparked conversations in the Formula One community. Christian Horner, head of Red Bull Racing, praises Verstappen’s consistency and ethos, both on and off the racetrack. The Dutch driver’s achievements are causing concern for governing bodies, similar to the worries that ensued during Schumacher’s reign. Talk of potential rule changes to curb Verstappen’s dominance is reminiscent of past actions taken during Schumacher’s era.

Transfers and Triumphs

Beyond the racetrack, major movements in football witnessed Chelsea signing midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a record fee of £115 million. Meanwhile, in cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL) served up a thrilling spectacle. Mohit Sharma, the Gujarat Titans’ bowler who previously played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was hit for a six and a four by Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in CSK’s sensational fifth IPL win.

Accomplishments in Athletics and Tennis

In the world of athletics, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his first World Championship gold medal, with fellow Indians Kishore Jena and D.P. Manu also finishing in the top six. The tennis court saw a surprising return. Boris Becker, released from prison in December 2022, returned to coaching, taking the Danish upcoming star Holger Rune under his wing.

0
Football Formula 1 Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat

By Salman Khan

Arsenal's Rollercoaster Football Season: A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles

By Salman Khan

Colchester United Eyes West Ham's Sean Marshall as Potential New Striker

By Salman Khan

Neville and Carragher's Team of the Season Sparks Debate

By Salman Khan

Packers Seize Control of Playoff Destiny with Victory over Vikings ...
@Football · 12 mins
Packers Seize Control of Playoff Destiny with Victory over Vikings ...
heart comment 0
Bristol City’s Unbeaten Run Ends with Defeat to Millwall

By Salman Khan

Bristol City's Unbeaten Run Ends with Defeat to Millwall
Clare Football: Mark Fitzgerald Announces First Lineup for McGrath Cup

By Salman Khan

Clare Football: Mark Fitzgerald Announces First Lineup for McGrath Cup
Cork Football Manager Unveils Team for McGrath Cup Opener Against Clare

By Salman Khan

Cork Football Manager Unveils Team for McGrath Cup Opener Against Clare
Playoff Hopes Dashed for Cincinnati Bengals Following Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

By Salman Khan

Playoff Hopes Dashed for Cincinnati Bengals Following Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
28 seconds
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
29 seconds
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
29 seconds
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
31 seconds
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
32 seconds
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
46 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
48 seconds
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
51 seconds
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
55 seconds
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
36 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app