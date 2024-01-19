Vernon Gears Up to Host Adult Hockey Tournament; Registrations Now Open

Vernon, a city rich in hockey culture, is all set to host the Verncagyeon Hockey Tournament from April 5 to 7 at the iconic Kal Tire Place. The tournament, sponsored by the local favorite, Marten's Brewpub, is currently open for registration.

Divisions and Registrations

The tournament offers two divisions: a Male 35+ division and a Female 19+ division. The Male 35+ division has space for eight teams, with just two remaining spots up for grabs. On the other hand, the Female 19+ division has four spots, one of which is still available. Teams are requested to register with an entry fee of $1,500, and each team is guaranteed a chance to play at least four games.

More Than Just a Tournament

But the Verncagyeon Hockey Tournament is much more than just a hockey event. In addition to the thrilling games, there will be a private event on Saturday night. This exclusive event, costing $25, includes a performance by the acclaimed Trainwreck Comedy and a buffet dinner at Marten's Brew Pub, offering an opportunity for participants to unwind and socialize.

Accommodations and Further Details

For those traveling to Vernon for the tournament, accommodations with group rates are being offered by the Vernon Prestige Lodge, adding another layer of convenience for participants. More information about the tournament, the entertainment, and registration can be found on the Vernon Adult Hockey website.