Business

Vermont Steps into Mobile Sports Betting Market with DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Vermont Steps into Mobile Sports Betting Market with DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics

Stepping into the burgeoning landscape of mobile sports betting, Vermont has officially opened its doors to DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics. This move marks the state’s entry into a rapidly growing industry that is now operational in 29 states and Washington D.C., with revenue projections indicating a potential surge to $9.65 billion in the U.S. by the end of 2024, and an optimistic forecast of over $15 billion by 2028.

The Economic Impact of Mobile Sports Betting

Vermont, through this legalization, anticipates generating up to $7 million in its first full year of sports betting operations. This figure could potentially escalate to between $15 million and $18 million in subsequent years, infusing the state’s economy with a new and significant revenue stream. However, the financial implications of mobile sports betting aren’t limited to the benefits. New York, a fellow participant in the sports betting landscape, reported a robust tax revenue from sports betting but also witnessed an increase in calls related to gambling problems, indicating a dual-edged sword.

The Regulatory Framework and Focus on Responsible Gaming

As part of this move, Vermont has outlined meticulous regulations for wagering and is preparing resources for those who may find themselves grappling with gambling addiction. Operators are required to provide a yearly responsible gaming plan, reflecting the state’s proactive approach towards the potential challenges of sports betting. The minimum age limit for participation is set at 21 years, and the state has plans to closely monitor the impact of sports betting on problem gambling.

Market Competition and Growth

The launch has set the stage for an intriguing competition between leading operators DraftKings and FanDuel, each vying for a substantial share of the market. While DraftKings has recently managed to secure a slight edge in market share, the dynamics of the industry are ever-evolving, as reflected in the share price performance of these companies. DraftKings’ shares saw significant gains in 2023, and FanDuel’s parent company, Flutter Entertainment, is gearing up for a U.S. stock exchange listing, highlighting the industry’s growth.

As Vermont joins the mobile sports betting market with DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics, it marks a significant step in the state’s economy and the broader landscape of online sports betting. While the financial benefits are tangible, the challenges related to gambling addiction are equally real, necessitating a balanced approach and responsible gaming initiatives.

Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

