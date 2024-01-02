Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion

On January 11, 2024, Vermont is all set to enter the sports betting landscape as the 38th U.S. state to legalize this form of wagering. The move comes after Governor Phil Scott signed H.127 into law, prompting the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery to establish regulations for the burgeoning industry. As the countdown begins, DraftKings, a preeminent sportsbook operator, is already vying for the attention of new bettors in the Green Mountain State.

DraftKings Lures Bettors with Pre-Launch Promotion

Building anticipation for the official start, DraftKings has rolled out an enticing pre-launch promotion. Without the need for a promo code, new users can secure $200 in bonus bets. The offer, which is valid until January 10, 2024, will be distributed as eight $25 bets with a 1x playthrough requirement. It’s a strategic move designed to attract new customers to the platform and encourage them to explore a variety of betting markets, including the NFL, NBA, and local teams like the Vermont Catamounts.

Regulations and Oversight for Sports Betting

The journey to legalized sports betting in Vermont started in 2019 and has now culminated in a new era of sports entertainment. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery is tasked with setting up the regulatory framework for the industry. Their responsibilities include oversight of sports betting operations and ensuring a fair and transparent environment for bettors.

Vermont Opens Doors to Multiple Operators

DraftKings is among the five operators that have applied to offer sports betting services in Vermont. The state plans to host between two to six online sportsbooks, fostering a competitive market. This strategic move not only ensures a wide range of choices for bettors but also promotes a healthy competition among operators, keeping the market vibrant and dynamic.