Verizon Honors Super Bowl Superfan Don Crisman with Tickets to 57th Consecutive Game

There are superfans, and then there is Don Crisman. An 87-year-old stalwart of the Super Bowl, Crisman's dedication to the sport has seen him attend every championship game since its inception in 1967. A testament to his perseverance, this year marked his 57th consecutive Super Bowl attendance. But this year's Super Bowl LVIII posed a challenge unlike any other - the difficulty of securing a ticket.

Verizon Steps In To Keep The Streak Alive

As the news of Crisman's struggle became public, telecom giant Verizon stepped in, turning a potential end to a tradition into another victory lap. In an act of goodwill and corporate responsibility, Joe Russo, Verizon's Vice President, personally delivered the Super Bowl LVIII tickets to Crisman's home in Maine.

A Reflection Of Reliability

The story of Crisman's dedication to the Super Bowl is a mirror to Verizon's own commitment to reliability. In honor of his steadfastness, Crisman was named a member of the Verizon Test Force, a team of 3,000 engineers dedicated to testing and ensuring the network's performance and dependability. Crisman's Super Bowl attendance streak, which began with the first game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, embodies the values Verizon promotes for its network services.

Close Calls And The Love For The Game

Despite having had close calls in the past, notably with Super Bowl II and Super Bowl XXXII, Crisman's love for the game has seen him maintain his record. With the tickets now in hand, Crisman looks forward to watching the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. His unwavering dedication, a reflection of sheer human will, continues to inspire football fans and corporations alike.