Verizon Gifts Super Bowl 58 Tickets to Fan With Unbroken Attendance Record

In an unexpected turn of events, Don Crisman, an ardent fan of the New England Patriots, received a pleasant surprise from Verizon, a leading telecommunications company. The company, after noticing a CBS 13 feature story on Crisman, presented him with two tickets to the forthcoming Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Advertisment

Unwavering Dedication to the Super Bowl

Crisman's unwavering dedication to the Super Bowl is nothing short of extraordinary. He holds the remarkable distinction of attending every single Super Bowl since the event's inception, a streak that spans an incredible 57 consecutive games. His commitment situates him in a distinct group of individuals who have witnessed every match of this renowned sporting event.

The Challenge of High Ticket Prices

Advertisment

However, the continuation of this unique record seemed to be in jeopardy as Super Bowl 58 approached. The escalating ticket prices posed a significant challenge to Crisman, threatening to break his unbroken sequence.

Verizon's Generous Gesture

Verizon, however, ensured that Crisman's extraordinary record remained unbroken. The telecommunications giant, moved by the CBS 13 feature story on Crisman's dedication, stepped in to offer him two tickets to Super Bowl 58. This act of generosity not only secured Crisman's attendance at the upcoming game but also solidified his unique place in Super Bowl history.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Crisman expressed his astonishment at the longevity of his Super Bowl attendance streak and his anticipation for the forthcoming match. His story is a testament to the power of passion and dedication, and it continues to inspire sports fans worldwide.