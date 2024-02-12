Verizon and Partners Awarded $42.3 Million Grant for O-RAN Testing and Evaluation

On February 12, 2024, Verizon, along with a consortium of industry carriers, vendors, and developers, was awarded a grant of 42.3 million under the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. The focus of this grant is to drive testing and evaluation of O RAN compliant wireless infrastructure, with the goal of refining and driving standards, equipment, and interoperability to accelerate O RAN globally, particularly in terms of multi-vendor performance.

The Power of Collaboration

The grant represents a significant commitment to advancing innovation, interoperability, and supplier diversity within the telecommunications industry. By working together, Verizon and its partners aim to create a more robust and flexible wireless ecosystem that can better meet the needs of customers and support the growth of new technologies and services.

As part of this effort, Verizon has significantly upgraded its network in Las Vegas, including laying out more than 547 miles of fiber and doubling down on its 5G network. These upgrades have enabled Verizon to provide greater bandwidth, higher data speeds, and unmatched large capacity connections in high demand areas such as the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street, and Allegiant Stadium.

A Super Bowl Record

During Super Bowl LVIII, Verizon deployed approximately 250 5G mmWave radios at the stadium, providing fans with a superior network experience for game highlights, player stats, and concession payments. And the fans took full advantage of this enhanced connectivity, setting a new data usage record of 52.34 TB, an increase of 9.4% from the previous year.

The majority of customers used Verizon's 5G UltraWideband network, which was up from 63% last year. To ensure a reliable network experience, Verizon had a team of engineers working 24x7 to monitor and optimize the network.

Investing in the Future

In addition to its work on O RAN and the Super Bowl, Verizon has also invested in upgrading the Las Vegas network as a whole. The company has tripled network capacity in the metro area and lit up C-Band across 52 million square feet in and around casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. This investment will provide even more benefits to customers, allowing them to take full advantage of the latest technologies and services.

By working together with its partners and investing in the latest technologies, Verizon is helping to drive the future of wireless connectivity. And with its focus on innovation, interoperability, and supplier diversity, the company is well positioned to continue leading the way in this rapidly evolving industry.

