Boxing & MMA

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6

After a year’s hiatus due to suffering from rhabdomyolysis, 25-year-old professional boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. is set to return to the ring on January 6. The undefeated Ortiz, with an impressive record of 19-0, all wins by knockout, will face Fredrick Lawson in a fight to be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Ortiz Jr. vs. Lawson: A High-Stakes Bout

Lawson, who turned pro in 2011, boasts a record of 30-3 and 22 knockouts and is currently on a two-fight win streak. This bout marks Ortiz’s debut in a new division, and there are high expectations for him. There is concern about Ortiz’s power and the pressure to maintain his perfect knockout streak. This will only be his second match in roughly two and a half years, and there are apprehensions about his illness, ring rust, and weight jump. However, Golden Boy Promotions has high hopes of making him a headliner in 2024 if his performance is impressive.

Oscar De La Hoya’s Confidence in Ortiz

Oscar De La Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, has expressed confidence in Ortiz’s potential to become a world champion. Despite the challenges Ortiz faces, including his health issues and the pressures of being a major name in his promotional company, De La Hoya remains optimistic about his prospects.

Other Notable Fights on the Card

The fight card also features other significant bouts, including Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso for the interim WBA super lightweight title, which was rescheduled due to Davies’ visa issues. Arnold Barboza Jr., who is undefeated, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, a former IBF middleweight title challenger, are also slated to fight opponents yet to be announced. The event, including the undercard, will be available to stream via DAZN, which is now accessible as a Sky channel with DAZN 1 HD exclusive to Sky.

Boxing & MMA
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

