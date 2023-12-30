Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup

Verdes FC, a prominent football club in the Premier League of Belize, has commenced their preseason training in anticipation of the 2023-24 Closing Championship. This follows their defeat in the semifinals of the previous season at the hands of Altitude FC. On December 27, 2023, the team announced their return to training via a social media post, projecting a forward-looking attitude and a strong determination to win the upcoming championship.

Eyeing the CONCACAF Champions Cup

Verdes FC’s primary focus for the forthcoming season is to conquer the Closing Championship. This victory would qualify them as the representative team from Belize for the prestigious CONCACAF Champions Cup. This emphasis on winning is a clear response to their loss to Altitude FC in the 2022-23 Opening Championship.

Advantage from the Opening Championship

Despite the setback in the previous season, Verdes FC showcased commendable performance in the regular season of the 2023-24 Opening Championship. They earned a robust 29 points, leading their closest rivals by a significant six points. This lead could serve as a pivotal advantage for Verdes in securing their spot in the CONCACAF tournament, provided they win the Closing Championship.

Invitation to the Belizean Community

