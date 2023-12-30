en English
Belize

Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:14 am EST
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup

Verdes FC, a prominent football club in the Premier League of Belize, has commenced their preseason training in anticipation of the 2023-24 Closing Championship. This follows their defeat in the semifinals of the previous season at the hands of Altitude FC. On December 27, 2023, the team announced their return to training via a social media post, projecting a forward-looking attitude and a strong determination to win the upcoming championship.

(Read Also: Historic Victory for Virgin Islands Women’s Basketball Team)

Eyeing the CONCACAF Champions Cup

Verdes FC’s primary focus for the forthcoming season is to conquer the Closing Championship. This victory would qualify them as the representative team from Belize for the prestigious CONCACAF Champions Cup. This emphasis on winning is a clear response to their loss to Altitude FC in the 2022-23 Opening Championship.

Advantage from the Opening Championship

Despite the setback in the previous season, Verdes FC showcased commendable performance in the regular season of the 2023-24 Opening Championship. They earned a robust 29 points, leading their closest rivals by a significant six points. This lead could serve as a pivotal advantage for Verdes in securing their spot in the CONCACAF tournament, provided they win the Closing Championship.

(Read Also: Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcomes Damir Kreilach to Their Roster)

Invitation to the Belizean Community

Breaking Belize News, the prominent news outlet, extends an invitation to the Belizean community to share their stories with the publication. The platform also offers comprehensive digital marketing packages, making it an accessible and effective way for individuals and businesses to reach a wider audience.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

