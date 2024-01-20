Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues

Persistent water pressure problems in Danville have led to an impromptu reshuffling of the Vermilion County basketball tournament schedule. Tonight's girls' tournaments, originally earmarked to unfold in Danville, have been relocated to Salt Fork High in Catlin. The shift in venue has been necessitated by ongoing infrastructural challenges that have made the initial location untenable.

Advertisment

Girls' Tournament Lineup

The revised schedule for the girls' tournament is as follows: The fifth-place game between Oakwood and Armstrong is slated for 5 p.m., followed by the third-place face-off between Hoopeston Area and Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 6:30 p.m. The day will culminate in the championship match featuring Salt Fork versus BHRA at 8 p.m.

Boys' Tournament Under Uncertainty

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the boys' tournament games scheduled for Saturday are also facing a potential venue change. Initially planned to take place at Danville Area Community College, the games may now be played at BHRA in Bismarck. The final determination is, however, yet to be made and will be decided on Saturday morning.

Boys' Tournament Matchups

If the switch does happen, the boys' games will see Armstrong-Potomac against Salt Fork for fifth place at 5 p.m. This will be followed by Hoopeston Area versus Westville for third place at 6:30 p.m., and the championship duel between BHRA and Oakwood at 8 p.m.

As the basketball community awaits the final decision, the players, coaches, and fans alike are hoping that the situation stabilizes and the games can proceed without further disruptions. The Vermilion County basketball tournament is a much-anticipated event in the local sports calendar, and despite the unforeseen water pressure issues, the spirit of the game remains undeterred.