en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement

Motor racing enthusiasts can now be more than just spectators—thanks to Veloce Group’s novel integration of Web3 and its VEXT token. This technological integration is redefining the boundaries between fans, teams, and the content they follow. The VEXT token, now a core component of Veloce’s diverse ecosystem, empowers fans by allowing them to vote on team liveries, influence content creation, and participate in community decisions. This fan-oriented initiative is a testament to Veloce’s commitment to foster deeper engagement with its gaming audience, Extreme E teams, and various esports teams.

More than a Token Gesture

The VEXT token is not just another cryptocurrency; it is a key to unlock an active participant role in the Veloce ecosystem. Token holders can exercise their voting rights to shape the visual identity of racing cars and guide the direction of content creation. The token’s utility is expected to expand even further, potentially allowing fans to influence significant decisions about the racing team’s direction and legacy projects. This democratization is a multi-year project, underlined by a cautious approach to ensure compatibility with regulatory structures.

From Virtual to Reality

Veloce Group is not just promoting fan engagement; it’s also pioneering the path for esports racers to transition into real-world racing. By leveraging the skills transferability between the virtual and physical realm of motorsports, the platform is effectively lowering the entry barriers for fresh talent in the racing industry. This initiative is further enhanced with Veloce’s collaboration with Lando Norris’s Quadrant brand, which bridges the gap between racing and gaming.

Navigating the Regulatory Landscape

As Veloce Group ventures into this new frontier, it remains acutely aware of the potential cynicism surrounding cryptocurrency projects and the strictness of regulatory landscapes. The company is committed to building a well-governed Web3 business that offers genuine utility for its user base while ensuring compliance with regulations, such as those from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Daniel Bailey, Veloce Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the company’s dedication to this careful balance, heralding a new era of fan engagement in motor racing.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nolan McLean: A Journey from High School Star to New York Mets

By Salman Khan

AI in Sports Journalism: A Game Changer or a Misstep?

By Salman Khan

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta to Retain Starting Position Despite Odsonne Edouard's Return

By Salman Khan

Icemen Versus Solar Bears: A Showdown To Kick Off The ECHL's 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

University of Virginia Athlete Alahna Sabbakhan Defeats Male Challenge ...
@Sports · 5 mins
University of Virginia Athlete Alahna Sabbakhan Defeats Male Challenge ...
heart comment 0
Golden Generation’s Thorny Path: From England’s Football Heroes to Struggling Managers

By Salman Khan

Golden Generation's Thorny Path: From England's Football Heroes to Struggling Managers
Kansas City Chiefs Release Matt Dickerson in Strategic Roster Move

By Salman Khan

Kansas City Chiefs Release Matt Dickerson in Strategic Roster Move
Mattress Mack’s High-Stake College Football Bets Result in $10.25 Million Loss Over Three Years

By Salman Khan

Mattress Mack's High-Stake College Football Bets Result in $10.25 Million Loss Over Three Years
Aberdeen FC’s Robson Confident of Team’s Resilience Ahead of Upcoming Match

By Salman Khan

Aberdeen FC's Robson Confident of Team's Resilience Ahead of Upcoming Match
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Political and Economic Volatility for South Asia and Europe
2 mins
2024: A Year of Political and Economic Volatility for South Asia and Europe
Nolan McLean: A Journey from High School Star to New York Mets
2 mins
Nolan McLean: A Journey from High School Star to New York Mets
AI in Sports Journalism: A Game Changer or a Misstep?
4 mins
AI in Sports Journalism: A Game Changer or a Misstep?
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta to Retain Starting Position Despite Odsonne Edouard's Return
4 mins
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta to Retain Starting Position Despite Odsonne Edouard's Return
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Stakes, Challenges, and Global Implications
4 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Stakes, Challenges, and Global Implications
Icemen Versus Solar Bears: A Showdown To Kick Off The ECHL's 2024 Season
5 mins
Icemen Versus Solar Bears: A Showdown To Kick Off The ECHL's 2024 Season
University of Virginia Athlete Alahna Sabbakhan Defeats Male Challenger in Viral TikTok Race
5 mins
University of Virginia Athlete Alahna Sabbakhan Defeats Male Challenger in Viral TikTok Race
Golden Generation's Thorny Path: From England's Football Heroes to Struggling Managers
5 mins
Golden Generation's Thorny Path: From England's Football Heroes to Struggling Managers
Kansas City Chiefs Release Matt Dickerson in Strategic Roster Move
5 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Release Matt Dickerson in Strategic Roster Move
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
1 hour
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
1 hour
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
6 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app