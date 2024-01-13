en English
Vegas Golden Knights’ Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
On the final day of 2023, the Vegas Golden Knights secured a promising young talent. Mathieu Cataford, an 18-year-old forward who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft (No. 77 overall), inked his signature on an NHL entry-level contract. As a standout player in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Cataford has proven himself as a rising star in the hockey world.

Impressive Performance in QMJHL

The young forward, part of Halifax’s team, has made a significant impact in the QMJHL. He currently holds the second position in the league with 60 points, including 25 goals and 35 assists, over the course of 39 games. This impressive tally underscores Cataford’s offensive prowess and his potential as a future NHL star.

A Game-Changing Performance

One particular highlight that stands out in Cataford’s season was his exemplary performance against Gatineau on December 8. In this game, Cataford netted a hat trick and assisted twice, leading to a five-point game. This exceptional performance sparked an 11-game point streak, during which Cataford amassed 22 points. This streak currently stands as the longest active one in the QMJHL, further underscoring the young player’s potential.

Eyes on the Future

As Cataford embarks on his journey in the NHL, his rapid progress in the QMJHL and his recent contract with the Vegas Golden Knights are testaments to his potential. The joy of Cataford’s family and his own determination underscore his readiness to make his mark in the NHL. With his entry-level contract signed, Cataford is one step closer to fulfilling his NHL dreams.

Outside of Cataford’s journey, the NHL Central Scouting bureau has released its mid-term rankings for 2024 hopefuls. The list includes North American and International skaters and goalies, providing height and weight information for various prospects, including Macklin Celebrini from Boston University. The bureau also touched on the New York Islanders’ unique three-goalie system in 1984 and Patrick Roy’s job offers from Western Conference NHL clubs.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

