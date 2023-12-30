VCT Ascension Grand Finals: Rare Atom vs Dragon Ranger Gaming

In the heart of the electrifying world of eSports, China’s Valorant scene is witnessing an exhilarating competition – the VCT Ascension event, an official tier two Valorant contest. Eight of China’s most formidable teams have locked horns in a thrilling bid for a golden ticket to the VCT 2024 franchised league.

The Road to the Grand Finals

The event has been a grueling double-elimination format, starting with a group stage, and gradually escalating to the Playoffs. After a series of nail-biting matches, two teams stand tall in the arena of the finals – Rare Atom and Dragon Ranger Gaming.

In the Lower Final, Dragon Ranger Gaming, viewed as the underdog, showed exceptional resilience, defeating Attacking Soul Esports in a cliffhanger Best-of-five series with a 3-2 scoreline. This victory secured their place in the Grand Finals against the tournament favorites, Rare Atom.

Rare Atom: The Formidable Favourites

Rare Atom has showcased a dominant performance throughout the event, dispatching renowned teams including EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix with seeming ease. Their form and strategic prowess have earned them the tag of favourites going into the finals. However, the memory of their previous encounter with Dragon Ranger Gaming lingers, where they emerged victorious with a 2-0 win in a Best-of-three series during the same event. Will history repeat itself in the Grand Finals?

Dragon Ranger Gaming: The Resilient Underdogs

Dragon Ranger Gaming’s journey to the finals has been marked by resilience and sheer determination. Advancing through the lower brackets of the Group Stage and Playoffs, they’ve proven their mettle and the ability to spring surprising upsets. Their upcoming clash with Rare Atom will test their tenacity and resolve, as they vie for the top spot against the tournament favourites.

The Grand Finals are slated for December 30 and can be viewed on VCT China’s official YouTube and Twitch channels, with additional broadcast on platforms like Bilibili and Douyu. It’s a spectacle that promises high-octane action and a showcase of strategic brilliance from two of China’s leading eSports teams.