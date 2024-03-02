Vaudreuil-Dorion Opens Spring 2024 Swimming Class Registrations, Introduces 'Nager pour la vie'

The Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion announces the commencement of registration for its spring swimming classes, incorporating the 'Nager pour la vie' program by the Société de sauvetage, to enhance water safety and swimming proficiency among children, teenagers, and adults. With a structured schedule from April 6 to June 9, 2024, the initiative aims to foster a safe and enjoyable aqua experience for all age groups.

Revamping Swimming Lessons

In an effort to elevate the standard of swimming education, the Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion introduces the 'Nager pour la vie' program, effectively replacing the traditional Red Cross swimming lessons. This new curriculum, designed by the Société de sauvetage, emphasizes critical swimming skills and water safety, ensuring participants can confidently navigate aquatic environments. Prospective students are encouraged to undergo an in-water evaluation on March 2 and 10 to accurately place them in appropriate skill levels, enhancing the learning experience.

Registration Details and Schedule

Interested residents can mark their calendars for March 18 at 6 p.m. for priority registration, while non-residents will have their opportunity on March 20 at 9 a.m. All participants, whether residents or not, are reminded to set up their accounts on the registration platform at least 48 hours in advance and to have a valid citizen's card ready for verification. The spring session promises a wide range of courses, from water safety and lifesaving to various aquatic fitness classes, catering to different age groups and fitness levels.

Additional Information and Support

For those seeking more details or assistance with the registration process, the Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion has made multiple resources available. Interested individuals can visit the official City website, check their Facebook page, call 450-455-3371, ext. 5, or physically visit the Service des loisirs et de la culture. This comprehensive approach ensures all potential participants have the information and support needed to join the spring swimming sessions.

As the Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion gears up for its spring swimming classes, the introduction of the 'Nager pour la vie' program underscores a commitment to community safety and the promotion of an active lifestyle. Through meticulous preparation and a focus on essential swimming skills, the initiative is set to make a splash, ensuring participants of all ages can dive into the joys of water activities with confidence and competence.