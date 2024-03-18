Varun Aaron Transitions to Coaching, Teams Up with McGrath at MRF Pace Foundation

Varun Aaron, a former pace bowler, has transitioned into coaching after his playing career. He has joined the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai to mentor future fast bowlers alongside Glenn McGrath. Aaron is also pursuing sports science studies to understand fast bowlers' techniques and avoid injuries. He has initiated a High-Performance Centre at the foundation with advanced equipment and monitoring systems to push players to breach the 150kph mark. Aaron aims to develop genuine Test bowlers and expand young bowlers' repertoire with a focus on hitting the 'top of off' as a key skill.

Reviving Fast Bowling in India

After a career marred by injuries, Aaron's move to coaching signifies a new chapter aimed at nurturing the next generation of fast bowlers in India. At the MRF Pace Foundation, his focus extends beyond mere coaching. By incorporating sports science into training regimes, Aaron seeks to minimize injuries among fast bowlers, a challenge that significantly impacted his career. The foundation's new High-Performance Centre, equipped with cutting-edge technology, stands testament to Aaron's vision of elevating India's pace bowling prowess.

The Search for Speed

The launch of the MRF Ace of Pace talent hunt marks a significant effort in scouting raw, fast-bowling talent across India. By testing nearly 2,500 aspirants, Aaron and his team aim to discover bowlers who can consistently deliver speeds exceeding 140kph. His partnership with Glenn McGrath, a legend renowned for his precision and skill, promises to blend speed with accuracy, fostering a holistic approach to fast bowling.

Setting New Standards

Aaron's personal experiences as a fast bowler who once dreamt of consistently breaching the 150kph mark shape his coaching philosophy. His emphasis on mastering the 'top of off' delivery as a fundamental skill underscores his belief in the basics of pace bowling. Alongside McGrath and the MRF Pace Foundation's resources, Aaron is poised to redefine fast bowling training in India, promising a future where Indian pacers can dominate with both speed and skill.